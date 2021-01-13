Porsche Boxster 25 Years gives a modern icon a sparkly tribute

Hard as it may be to believe, but the Porsche Boxster is turning 25 years old in 2021, and the German sports car-maker is marking the occasion with a very special limited-edition version. The 2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years is a nod back to the very earliest iteration of the now-iconic convertible, the original Boxster concept car that Porsche teased us with all the way back in 1993.

It was three years after that when the first production Boxster rolled off the line and into Porsche dealerships. Since then, it’s gone on to be one of the company’s most important products: more affordable than the 911, and far more playful and in keeping with the brand’s heritage than the Macan or Cayenne.

For the Boxster 25 Years, Porsche started out with the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. That means a 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine, with a choice of either Porsche’s six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK). Porsche Active Suspension Management sports suspension (PASM), a 10mm lowered ride height, and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip differential are also standard.

0-62 mph comes in 4.0 seconds, while top speed is 182 mph. You may want to go a little slower than that, however, so that everyone else can see what sets this particular droptop apart.

Taking cues from the Boxster concept, Porsche has used Neodyme metallic brown for the front apron, the side intakes and mono bar, the badging, and – perhaps most strikingly – the two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels. The copper-like finish sets off the standard GT Silver Metallic paint job nicely, though Porsche will also offer Deep Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic if you’d rather. An aluminum-look fuel filler cap and matching tailpipes contrast with a black finish to the windshield surround.

Inside, there’s a Bordeaux leather interior and matching red fabric too. That has Boxster 25 lettering, too. Porsche will also be offering the interior in black; either way, the 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, Boxster 25-trimmed door sills, and heated GT multifunction sports leather steering wheel are standard.

Porsche may have sold more than 357,000 of the Boxster across its four generations since 1996, but the Boxster 25 will be a far rarer beast. Only 1,250 examples of the convertible will be produced worldwide, the automaker says, with the order books open now. Deliveries will begin from the end of March 2021.