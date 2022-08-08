The Reason Ford Won't Build A Mustang GT500 Convertible

The original Shelby GT500 rolled off the production floor in 1967. Buyers could get this beast equipped with a 355 hp, 428 cubic-inch Police Interceptor engine (referred to as the Cobra Le Mans engine) with two 600-CFM Holley carburetors. It was considered to be the more passenger-car friendly engine.

Or, for $1,000 more, you could upgrade and get the 427 CID V8 that came out of the GT40 Mk II. According to Motor Trend, there are no official horsepower or torque numbers, but tire testing done at Goodyear logged it going 170 mph, with an average speed of 142 mph over 500 miles. Brand new, the '67 GT500 had a base MSRP of $4,195. If the model looks familiar, that's because it was the "Eleanor" Mustang seen in the 2000 remake of "Gone in Sixty Seconds" with Nicholas Cage.

Fifty-five years — six generations — later, the Shelby GT500 is still going strong. The 2022 version is the most expensive Mustang ever made and the most powerful. According to the Ford website, the '22 model starts at $79,420, which does not include any taxes or fees. It does come with a behemoth supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with a 760 horsepower engine called the "Predator." Expect to pay the hefty "gas guzzler" tax on this thing because it only gets a minuscule EPA-estimated 12 mpg in the city and 18 on the highway.

But being the most powerful comes with a price beyond just a monetary one.