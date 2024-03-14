2024 Lincoln Nautilus First Drive: Luxury SUV Gets More Screen Time

The powertrains and chassis don't try to break new ground like the Nautilus' infotainment system, but the driving experience is one of the best parts of this SUV. The hybrid powertrain is the standout, providing smooth acceleration that imperceptibly blends gasoline and electric power.

The standard non-hybrid powertrain is good as well, but you'll be more aware that there is a four-cylinder engine under the hood of your Lincoln thanks to increased noise from the harder-working engine. The Nautilus was otherwise impressively quiet, with virtually zero wind noise even as gusts of wind blew sand across the road during a test drive near Palm Springs, California, where Lincoln hosted SlashGear to test its new car.

The route also included some twisty roads better suited to a BMW than a Lincoln, but Nautilus did well, changing course with dignity and minimal body roll. That excellent body control didn't compromise the cushioned ride quality one would expect of a Lincoln, either. It's tempting (and appropriate, given the nautical name) to say that the Nautilus floated over bumps, but that would actually be doing the well-tuned suspension an injustice. There may be a lot of cushioning between the driver and the road, but you never feel disconnected from it.

However, the brakes in both the gasoline and hybrid models did not feel as well-tuned as everything else. Pedal feel was mushy, and it was hard to modulate the brakes at slow speeds when approaching stop signs or driving in stop-and-go traffic. This made juddery stops pretty much unavoidable.