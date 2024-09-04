2025 Volvo XC90 Revealed With A Big Change In Gas Engine Plans
Today Volvo announced a host of potential future changes to its lineup, not the least of which is a reworked electrification plan. Before today, Volvo wanted to have its lineup consist entirely of electric cars by 2030. That plan may have seemed too ambitious, as it has been revised to say that 90%-100% of its portfolio will be electrified (either a full EV like the 2025 EX90 or a plug-in hybrid like the 2024 S60 Recharge). Volvo notes that the leftover vehicles sold that aren't fully electric or plug-in hybrids will possess mild-hybrid drivetrains.
Keeping with its new and revised electrified tone, Volvo announced the newest version of the venerable XC90, claiming it's one of the most efficient iterations yet, thanks to its plug-in hybrid drivetrain. According to a press release, the newest seven-seater can go a little more than 43 miles on a charge (on the slightly more lenient European WLTP cycle). Volvo claims "many drivers will be able to do their day-to-day travel with zero tailpipe emissions. In fact, our data shows that around half of the distance covered by the latest plug-in hybrid Volvo cars is driven on pure electric power." The full range is estimated to be 497 miles on the WLTP cycle.
Swedish safety
If a leaner and greener XC90 doesn't quite cut the mustard for you, Volvo will continue to offer two 48-volt mild-hybrid engine choices. Such versions of the XC90 utilize a starter-generator motor that can help you achieve better fuel economy, according to Volvo.
Regardless of what drivetrain you buy, it can be fitted with all the safety tech one would expect from Volvo. In typical Scandinavian fashion, Volvo says that "it can use braking and steering to help avoid collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals, such as the moose from our native Sweden." Additionally, the interior has been upgraded to include more storage space, cupholders, phone charging pads and the like. Plus, you can option it out to include a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
Volvo has not announced a price as of yet but stated that the new XC90 is available to order today, and customers can expect the delivery of their environmentally friendly Swedish luxury SUV by the end of the year.