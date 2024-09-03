2025 Volvo EX90 First Drive: Electric Luxury Gambles On The Future

It was about a decade ago when a three-row SUV rebooted Volvo's fortunes, and now the automaker is hoping that the 2025 EX90 will cement its future in the electric age. Though only spiritually — not mechanically — connected with the XC90, the new EV aims to repeat its successes: not only in sales, but in convincing a new generation of potential owners that Volvo is neither staid, nor boring.

Advertisement

It's not Volvo's first all-electric model — there's the EX30, and before that the C40 and XC40 Recharge — but the EX90 is undeniably the most important. Priced from $79,995 (plus destination), it also has a narrowing opportunity gap, with three-row electric SUVs still in relatively short supply.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Volvo hasn't strayed too far from the familiar aesthetic of the XC90, not a bad thing given how well that SUV has aged. As with the XC30, it's a smoother, tauter design with a greater nod to aerodynamics, and punctuated with more obvious tech. The pixel headlamps — which gape like blinking eyes to reveal the full projection LEDs — and pop-out door handles are the most notable examples, though the stacked lighting on either side of the tailgate glass is a fresh update to a traditional Volvo flourish.

Advertisement