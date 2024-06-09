2025 Polestar 3 First Drive: Range, Pace And Refinement To Take On Porsche And Tesla

Later this year, Polestar will officially enter the Volvo spinoff's three EV era, by adding the unimaginatively named 3 and 4 crossovers to the Polestar 2 currently available at dealers. The hybrid flagship 1 that introduced Polestar to the world as a separate manufacturer stays a thing of the past, however, and future Polestar 5 and Polestar 6 concepts remain just that for now.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Polestar recently invited select media to drive both the forthcoming 2025 Polestar 3 and 4 in Spain, though somewhat surprisingly, out of numerical order. But, as usual, journalists on-hand all signed an embargo agreement that means Polestar decides when our reports go live—so in this case, even though I drove the 4 the day before the 3, I can only discuss how the 3's driving dynamics and technology target the biggest swath of American consumers possible. Stay tuned for more on the 4–and its controversial rear window (or lack thereof)–next month.