2024 Porsche Macan Electric Revealed, But Don't Ask About The Range
Porsche has pulled the wraps off its next electric car, and as we've seen before, the German automaker doesn't do EVs quite like everybody else. The all-electric 2024 Macan doesn't sacrifice performance just because it's trying to help save the planet, with acceleration potentially akin to a 911 Carrera 4 GTS.
It's Porsche's second all-electric model and, as compelling as the Taycan may be, it's hard to argue that the Macan fights in an altogether more important segment. The luxury crossover — like its bigger Cayenne sibling — is a heavyweight in Porsche's sales figures, comfortably outpacing icons like the 911. In short, getting the electric version right is a big deal.
At first glance, it's tough to be disappointed. There'll be two versions of the all-electric Macan initially, the 2024 Macan 4 priced from $78,800 (plus $1,650 destination) and the 2024 Macan Turbo from $105,300. Both will have dual motor all-wheel drive as standard, along with air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers.
Up to 630 horsepower makes for one fast EV
The Macan 4 will have up to 402 horsepower (300 kW) in overboost mode and 479 lb-ft of torque. That, Porsche says, is good for a zero to 60 mph time of 4.9 seconds, and a top speed of 136 mph. Rear axle steering — a first for Macan — is optional, twisting the rear wheels by up to five degrees to tighten low-speed maneuvers and increase stability at high speeds.
As for the Macan Turbo, that will have 630 horsepower (470 kW) in overboost, and a whopping 833 lb-ft of torque. Zerot to 60 mph should arrive in 3.1 seconds, Porsche claims, with a top speed of 161 mph. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus — an electronically-controlled rear axle differential lock — is also offered on the Macan Turbo.
Each car has Porsche Active Aerodynamics, including an adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps for the Macan's front air intakes, and air curtains below the headlights. The rear gets a functional diffuser along with air guides.
A Taycan-inspired upgrade
They're details on an SUV that doesn't stray too far from Porsche's familiar design language. While the wheelbase has stretched by 3.4 inches over the outgoing Macan, the 2024 version has shorter overhangs at the front and rear. Up to 22-inch wheels — with staggered tires — are available, as are Matrix Design LED headlights. A 3D light strip spans the rear.
A front trunk, or frunk, can hold up to 2.9 cu-ft of cargo, while the regular trunk stores up to 18 cu-ft, or 46.5 cu-ft with the rear bench dropped. Towing is rated at up to 4,409 pounds.
Inside, the seats are positioned lower, while there's a new LED light strip that spans the car. A 12.6-inch curved instrument closer display and 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen — running Android Automotive OS with Apple CarPlay support and "Hey Porsche" voice control — can be augmented with a third, 10.9-inch display for the front seat passenger. Porsche also offers a head-up display that promises to float augmented reality information like navigation arrows atop the real-world view.
We'll have to wait longer to find out EPA range
The big question — and, so far, the unanswered one — is just how much range we can expect. There, Porsche is playing the details close to its chest: EPA numbers for both versions of the all-electric Macan aren't expected until closer to the EVs' arrival at dealerships in the second half of 2024. Back when we drove the electric Macan prototypes, 300 miles was put forward as a possibility, which would certainly make Porsche's SUV competitive with rivals like the upcoming Polestar 3.
What we do know for sure is that both the 2024 Macan 4 and Macan Turbo have a 100 kWh battery, with a 95 kWh useable capacity. Based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Macan supports 800-volt architecture and up to 270 kW DC fast charging; that means a 10-80% charge can take as little as 21 minutes at an 800V station.
At legacy 400V stations, meanwhile, PPE effectively splits the battery into two, supporting up to 135 kW fast charging. Porsche has also confirmed that there's up to 240 kW of regenerative braking. The lingering uncertainty is just how well Porsche enthusiasts will take to a popular model going all-electric.