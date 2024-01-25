2024 Porsche Macan Electric Revealed, But Don't Ask About The Range

Porsche has pulled the wraps off its next electric car, and as we've seen before, the German automaker doesn't do EVs quite like everybody else. The all-electric 2024 Macan doesn't sacrifice performance just because it's trying to help save the planet, with acceleration potentially akin to a 911 Carrera 4 GTS.

It's Porsche's second all-electric model and, as compelling as the Taycan may be, it's hard to argue that the Macan fights in an altogether more important segment. The luxury crossover — like its bigger Cayenne sibling — is a heavyweight in Porsche's sales figures, comfortably outpacing icons like the 911. In short, getting the electric version right is a big deal.

Porsche

At first glance, it's tough to be disappointed. There'll be two versions of the all-electric Macan initially, the 2024 Macan 4 priced from $78,800 (plus $1,650 destination) and the 2024 Macan Turbo from $105,300. Both will have dual motor all-wheel drive as standard, along with air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers.