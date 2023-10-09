Porsche Macan Electric First Drive: Setting Standards When The Stakes Are High

If you're a driver who needs the practicality of a crossover SUV but longs for the performance of a sports car — and if you happen to have a comfortable budget — the Porsche Macan has been the go-to choice since it hit the market in 2014. Still, technically in its first generation, the current Macan just got a fresh new face and a shot of new technology back in 2021.

Now, though, it's getting a proper reboot. Meet the Macan electric: not a successor but a sibling of sorts, an EV-powered crossover SUV that bears the same name and delivers the same thrills but in a whole new way and on a wholly new platform. It has a flotilla of new tech to boot, inside and out. With upwards of 600 horsepower and maybe as much as 300 miles of range, it's shaping up to be the complete package. What really matters, though, is how it drives.

I headed to California for some seat time in an early, still-camouflaged prototype to find that out.