2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Sportback Review: More Range, More Money, Same Strategy

Electric vehicles may not quite be the status quo, but they're certainly not the curios they once were. The rapid pace of the EV category has meant decisions made only a few years ago can seem needlessly conservative today. Take, by way of example, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback.

Back in 2018, when it launched as the Audi e-tron SUV, the EV attempted to strike a careful balance in the automaker's range. On the one hand, its electrification was sufficiently unique as to carve out a distinct name rather than slot it into any of the existing lines. At the same time, Audi's strategy was straightforward: offer an electric SUV not too different from its internal combustion models, so as to make owners' transition less challenging.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Today, the EV segment feels like a very different animal. Concerns around range anxiety remain prevalent, and electric cars are still often priced out of the realm of consideration for many would-be drivers, yet Audi's kid-glove approach no longer feels entirely required. As a result, the e-tron SUV — and its Sportback sibling — have been absorbed into what, arguably, should've been home all along: the Q8 series.

Audi's flagship crossover SUV nudged up against its Porsche Cayenne sibling when it debuted in 2018. While the freshly-rebranded Q8 e-tron may not share the same platform, it absolutely fits the ethos of tech-savvy, somewhat minimalist luxury.