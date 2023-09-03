The Audi Q6 E-Tron's Interior Brings A Change Not Everyone Will Appreciate

If you're a fan of buttons, knobs, switches, and other control devices with tactile feedback, these aren't the best of times. Traditional inputs are going the way of the dinosaurs in most modern vehicles, and Audi is the latest car maker to follow the trend. The upcoming all-electric Q6 e-Tron will be ditching the dials and buttons in favor of more "human-centric" input methods like touchscreens and voice controls.

The area around the vehicle's dash will now be dominated by what Audi terms its "digital stage." Said stage consists of two screens, an "Audi MMI panoramic display and MMI front passenger display." The panoramic display moves away from the "iPad glued to the dash" feel many vehicles tend to go with and instead features a curved OLED monitor for its 14.5" main touchscreen. This is paired with the 11.9" Audi virtual cockpit, which sits behind the wheel where the instrument cluster used to be before cars went all digital on us. This can be adapted to the driver's preferences. On the passenger side, a 10.9-inch display keeps anyone riding shotgun amused. This screen has a "privacy mode," allowing the passenger to do things like watching movies without distracting the driver. It's also handy if your passenger wants to make themself useful, as things like navigation controls can be accessed from this screen. So you can have a handy co-pilot beside you if needed.