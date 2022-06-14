The 5 Fastest Audis Ever Made
As a company, Audi is a luxury car maker known for its all-around greatness. Its cars have technologically advanced interiors, they are reliable, and the performance displayed by Audi vehicles is world-renowned. Consumers who are looking for a luxury car have Audi as a safe bet, at least when it comes to quality and value, as evidenced by the automaker's long and successful tenure on the car market. With that said — and despite offering great vehicle performance — Audi isn't typically known for speed (via Quattro Daily).
It's not that the company's cars have the reputation for being slow; this just means Audi's general mission statement doesn't include being the fastest on the road. Rather, the company has set its focus on providing drivers and passengers with a luxury experience. As with most things, however, there are some excellent exceptions to this trend in Audi's portfolio, including a handful of particularly notable — and fast — models.
Audi R8 V10 Performance
The R8 V10 Performance is the fastest car from Audi in terms of 0 to 60 mph acceleration times: this sporty beauty can achieve that feat in about 2.8 seconds. The model can also travel a quarter-mile in only 10.6 seconds at 134.5 miles per hour. It's able to do this party due to its aerodynamic design, but also because of the impressive engine make-up.
This bad boy is powered by a hefty 5.2-liter V10 engine (via Top Speed); it has a horsepower of 612 and a torque of 428 lb-ft, though it should be noted that these specifications apply to the 2019 model. This is a dream car for many drivers, and it has a price tag that reflects this status. The Audi R8 V10, formally called the V10 Plus, has a starting price of $148,700. The model represents some of the best aspects of Audi's engineering and impeccable design.
2015 Audi R8 Competition
The second fastest car from Audi — which was the fastest at release — is the 2015 R8 Competition. This car has a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of 3.2 seconds, however, some feel the estimate provided by Audi is a tiny bit on the conservative side (via Car and Driver). This is especially true now that the supercar has been on the market for many years and drivers have had more hands-on experience with it.
This ride is powered by an impressive 5.2-liter naturally aspirated engine with 570 horsepower. This amount of power along with its low overall weight resulted in one of Audi's fastest options of all time. One of the truly great things about this model is that its speed still holds today. Cars are getting faster with each production model, yet this 2015 version still competes with some of the best alternatives from Audis' competitors. If that sounds appealing, expect to pay quite a bit for the performance, as the R8 Competition hit the market with a starting price of $202,850, according to Edmunds.
2020 Audi RS7 Sportback, RS6 Avant, TT RS
Joining the lineup is a three-way tie between the Audi RS7 Sportback, the RS6 Avant, and the TT RS, all of which are 2020 models. All three of these offerings from Audi can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in only 3.6 seconds. The 2020 RS7 Sportback is powered by a 4-liter twin-turbo DOHC V8 engine; it produces 591 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 590 lb-ft at 2,050 rpm (via Motortrend). The Audi RS6 Avant is the mechanical twin sibling of the RS7 Sportback, and both had a starting MSRP of $120,000 at launch.
Meanwhile, the engine used on the 2020 Audi TT RS is a bit smaller than the one used on the RS7 Sportback and the RS6 Avant. This model utilizes a 4-liter turbo 5-cylinder option packing 400 horsepower and a torque of 254 lb-ft. As far as pricing goes, the 2020 TT RS went for a starting figure of $68,595, making it a far more affordable option compared to the other two.
2017 Audi S8 Plus
The 2017 S8 Plus has the distinction of being among Audi's fastest vehicles. This model has the look and feel of your normal luxury car, but it packs a real sporty punch. The S8 Plus is powered by a 4-liter V8 engine offering 600+ horsepower and a torque of 517 lb-ft. In terms of 0 to 60 mph acceleration, the model manages an acceleration speed of 3.7 seconds (via Car and Driver). The 2017 Audi S8 Plus, which was the last of the lineup, is not a small car, which means that acceleration time is pretty impressive.
For most people who buy this car, the speed is simply an added bonus because it seems the company designed the model chiefly for luxury purists who have certain aesthetic requirements — or, in other words, for buyers who want a sedan, not a sports car. While the Audi S8 Plus is no longer in production, we still have the S8 model, which is also a beloved car. The 2017 Audi S8 Plus had a starting price of $116,850.
2019 Audi RS3
Rounding out the list is the 2019 Audi RS3. This small sedan is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged 5-cylinder engine; it produces a horsepower of 400 and a torque of 354 lb-ft. This all equates to a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of just 3.9 seconds. The model may have the slowest time on this list, but the 2019 RS3 is no joke, especially given its small size in relation to other sedans.
The 2019 RS3 is an all-wheel-drive car with a 7-speed automatic transmission. In terms of price, it has a starting MSRP of $56,200, making it the cheapest option if you're only interested in buying one of Audi's fastest vehicles (via Car Buzz). Overall, the RS3 is a car designed for practically everyone. If you want a swift ride that's not too scary, this one is for you. At the same time, however, it's also a stylish sedan that brings with it everything Audi is known for.