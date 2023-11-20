2024 Polestar 2 Review: Solid Upgrades Come At A Price

People still don't know what a Polestar is, and you can't help but feel that the automaker quite enjoys that fact. Part of the vast, somewhat nebulous, and definitely confusing Geely-backed auto empire that also includes Volvo (and Lotus, Lynk & Co, and plenty of others), Polestar's latest incarnation as a luxury performance EV-maker is about as misunderstood as when it was a Volvo tuner, and a racing team before that.

Spend a little time in the 2024 Polestar 2, however, and what's on offer here becomes a lot more obvious. More premium in feel than an EV from Tesla, Hyundai, or Kia, yet less ostentatious than a BMW or Mercedes-Benz, it's a pushback against the idea that electric vehicles have to be outlandish or avant-garde in order to be properly modern.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That said, Polestar's pricing is beginning to feel a little outlandish, even if its aesthetic isn't. Though the EV starts at around $50k (plus destination), the top-spec Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Plus you see here lands just shy of $70k all-in. Even with a model year 2024 refresh, has Polestar lost its guiding light?