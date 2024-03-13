Polestar 3 Price And Specs Revealed: Here's What Each Trim Level Gets You

After long delays and ahead of its expected delivery time of this Summer, Polestar has given all the pricing details on its new Polestar 3 SUV. Overall, the Polestar 3 will come in four distinct flavors, and all four trims come standard with the Long Range 111 kWh battery and a dual motor drivetrain.

Polestar's Pilot Pack is also standard: Pilot Pack consists of the brand's driving assistance features like lane change assists and a heads-up display. Pilot Pack is available on the Polestar 2 as an option. All models will also top out at a 250 kw maximum charging speed when using a DC fast charger.

The base model — the Polestar 3 Long Range with Pilot Pack — starts at $73,400, and can achieve an estimated range of 315 miles. Its dual motors pump out 489 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, which translates to a 0-60 mph time of five seconds. Possessing the same performance and power figures is the next Polestar 3 model, which includes the Plus pack. It starts at $78,900, and the Plus pack nets you a 25-speaker 1,610 watt sound system from Bowers and Wilkins, 21-inch wheels, and heated rear seats.