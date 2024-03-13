Polestar 3 Price And Specs Revealed: Here's What Each Trim Level Gets You
After long delays and ahead of its expected delivery time of this Summer, Polestar has given all the pricing details on its new Polestar 3 SUV. Overall, the Polestar 3 will come in four distinct flavors, and all four trims come standard with the Long Range 111 kWh battery and a dual motor drivetrain.
Polestar's Pilot Pack is also standard: Pilot Pack consists of the brand's driving assistance features like lane change assists and a heads-up display. Pilot Pack is available on the Polestar 2 as an option. All models will also top out at a 250 kw maximum charging speed when using a DC fast charger.
The base model — the Polestar 3 Long Range with Pilot Pack — starts at $73,400, and can achieve an estimated range of 315 miles. Its dual motors pump out 489 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, which translates to a 0-60 mph time of five seconds. Possessing the same performance and power figures is the next Polestar 3 model, which includes the Plus pack. It starts at $78,900, and the Plus pack nets you a 25-speaker 1,610 watt sound system from Bowers and Wilkins, 21-inch wheels, and heated rear seats.
Polestar 3's Performance Pack
The Polestar 3 Performance pack will set you back $79,400. For that, you get 517 horsepower and 671 pound-feet of torque, and the 0-60 mph time is now around 4.7 seconds. According to a press release from Polestar, the Performance pack is able to achieve the boost in power through a software tweak, though range is downgraded to an estimated 279 miles.
Lastly, the Polestar 3 variant that includes all of the aforementioned Performance, Plus, and Pilot Packs starts at $84,900. All prices do not include the obligatory $1,400 destination fee.
Polestar notes that while the Chinese-produced Polestar 3s have already started leaving the assembly line, the brand its expected to fire up its South Carolina-based factory in the second quarter of this year. Also of note; Polestar states in a press release that all trims of the Polestar 3 are eligible for Polestar's Clean Vehicle Incentive — to the tune of $7,500 for Polestar 3 leases.