2025 Maserati Grecale Folgore First Drive: Electric SUV Feels The Heat From Day One

At no point over the course of a long travel day to Puglia, in the south of Italy, did the thought of off-roading a Maserati Grecale Folgore ever flit into my vision of the highly anticipated electric SUV's official media launch. Instead, I imagined beautiful azure ocean views down around the "heel of the boot" to match the Grecale's luxurious athleticism, and some winding Italian roads to experience the new top-spec trim's presumed performance potential.

Having driven the most powerful internal-combustion Grecale last year, the Trofeo spec with a tuned-down version of the MC20 supercar's stunning "Nettuno" twin-turbo V6, I admittedly arrived in Puglia harboring high expectations. The Grecale Trofeo, after all, perfectly nailed Maserati's goal of combining spectacular driving dynamics and avant-garde design, aiming squarely at Porsche's Macan and Cayenne best-sellers.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Then again, I also drove a GranTurismo Folgore prototype last year—very much not yet a finished product, but even in those early stages, clearly a heavy and pendulous version of an otherwise impressive grand tourer. So I arrived in Italy after around 24 hours of flights very curious how to learn how the Grecale's additional development time and status as a Porsche hunter might result in real-world form.