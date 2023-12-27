Maserati MC20 Review: The Supercar Best May Be Yet To Come

The supercar as we know it is dying. Not in the sense that mesmeric styling and gut-twisting speed will ever go out of fashion, at least for a certain audience of motoring aficionados. Nor, even, that there's no longer a market for super-expensive, super-exclusive exotics signifying wealth and access. It's more that the current equation for shiny expensive car go fast faces its end-of-an-epoch moment.

The Maserati MC20 sure is shiny, and it certainly counts as fast. As price tags go, kicking off north of $200k before options means it definitely has the expensive part down, too. Equally key, it's also a risk: a return, for Maserati, to the supercar segment it was absent from for almost two decades, but with a formula that skips what's typical from its super-speedy brethren.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In all, it's a mighty fine thing to look outside and see parked on your driveway. At the same time, it's a gleaming reminder that time is just about up for the supercar as we know it and love it. Don't fret, though: that's probably a good thing.