Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Supercar Blends A 60s Icon With A Modern V6 Or EV Heart
Alfa Romeo has revealed its newest model, and the 33 Stradale promises to bring back its tradition of two-seater coupes but with thoroughly modern drivetrains. Both gas and fully-electric versions of the 33 Stradale will be offered, with the potential of over 750 horsepower on tap.
Regardless of drivetrain, the exterior will blend together cues from some of Alfa Romeo's classic sports cars, particularly the 1967 33 Stradale. There are butterfly doors, a wraparound sunroof for better visibility, and carbon fiber for the roof, window frames, and monocoque. The traditional inverted-triangle Alfa Romeo grille is much smaller than we've seen on other recent cars, tucked into the low front fascia, and flanked by outsized lamps that also integrate air intakes.
It's long — over 15 feet — and low, at just over 4 feet tall. Sadly for those enchanted by the 33 Stradale's aesthetics, Alfa Romeo plans to make it a very limited model. Just 33 cars will be produced, the automaker says.
A twin-turbo V6 heart
For the gasoline 33 Stradale, there's a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with more than 620 horsepower and rear-wheel drive. An electronic limited-slip differential and 8-speed DCT gearbox are both standard.
0-62 mph should arrive in under 3.0 seconds, the automaker predicts. Its top speed is 333 kilometers per hour (206 mph). Double wishbone suspension front and rear is standard, with anti-roll bars, as are Brembo carbon ceramic brakes. These get ventilated and drilled by 390x36 rotors with 6-piston Monoblock aluminum calipers at the front, and 360x28 rotors with 4-piston calipers at the rear.
A front-axle lift system can be activated at speeds under 25 mph, lifting the ordinarily-low front bumper by almost 2-inches. There'll be multiple drive modes: Strada is for the road, notably keeping the active exhaust valves out of play under 5,000 rpm; Pista is for the track, for peak power, pedal sensitivity, firmer suspension, and the loudest exhaust. Optionally, Pista mode can see traction control deactivated, too. A Fast Start button activates launch control.
An even more potent EV
As for the battery-electric Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, it's slightly heavier — under 2,100 kilograms (4,630 pounds) versus the V6's sub-1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds) — but more potent. It offers over 750 horsepower and standard torque vectoring. The automaker says that as a result it'll also do 0-62 mph in under 3.0 seconds, and have a top speed in excess of 192 mph.
For power, there's a 102 kWh battery (90 kWh usable) with 800V architecture. Alfa Romeo is predicting around 450 kilometers (279 miles) of range on the WLTP test cycle. EPA numbers — which tend to be more cynical than the WLTP — are yet to be confirmed.
Inside, both versions of the 33 Stradale will have a focused cockpit with few physical controls. The driver has a 3D telescope display, while the usual buttons are left off the steering wheel: instead, they're sprinkled around the dash and even overhead, in the roof lining. Alfa Romeo is using aluminum, carbon fiber, leather, and Alcantara, with standard wraparound seats.
Lavish, unique, and all sold
Exactly what each Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will look like, inside and out, will vary according to the client, however. There'll be two trim levels on offer — Tribute and Alfa Corse — but beyond that, the automaker says "an unprecedented level of customization" will be available. That'll be the handiwork of the Alfa Romeo Bottega team, working with lucky buyers through the order process, all the way to the final car having its chassis number personally signed by the new owner.
Each car will be individually made, and if you're already itching to open your wallet, there's even more bad news. Alfa Romeo began working with customers as far back as the 2022 Monza Grand Prix, and it only took a few weeks before all 33 of the units planned were sold. Exactly how much each car will actually cost those lucky few is not being shared, but it's not hard to imagine a seven-figure price tag being involved.