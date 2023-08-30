Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Supercar Blends A 60s Icon With A Modern V6 Or EV Heart

Alfa Romeo has revealed its newest model, and the 33 Stradale promises to bring back its tradition of two-seater coupes but with thoroughly modern drivetrains. Both gas and fully-electric versions of the 33 Stradale will be offered, with the potential of over 750 horsepower on tap.

Regardless of drivetrain, the exterior will blend together cues from some of Alfa Romeo's classic sports cars, particularly the 1967 33 Stradale. There are butterfly doors, a wraparound sunroof for better visibility, and carbon fiber for the roof, window frames, and monocoque. The traditional inverted-triangle Alfa Romeo grille is much smaller than we've seen on other recent cars, tucked into the low front fascia, and flanked by outsized lamps that also integrate air intakes.

Alfa Romeo

It's long — over 15 feet — and low, at just over 4 feet tall. Sadly for those enchanted by the 33 Stradale's aesthetics, Alfa Romeo plans to make it a very limited model. Just 33 cars will be produced, the automaker says.