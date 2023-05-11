2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Drive: A Stiletto In A Room Of Flats

Those of us who cover the auto industry from an optimistic perspective — that is, genuinely caring about helping shoppers find the right vehicle — tend to toss off the refrain, "There's a butt for every seat."

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, however, has me scratching my head. That's not to say I don't like it. I do. It's just... Well, remember when BMW and Mercedes invented "four-door coupes"? And took perfectly useful SUVs and then made them less useful by chopping off half the cargo area? Answers to questions no one was asking, but it worked, because they're BMW and Mercedes. The Tonale is Alfa Romeo's first new vehicle in the United States in five years, and it comes at a time when the brand is trying to capture more female buyers, younger buyers, and shoppers who plan to buy instead of lease. That's a lot to ask of any vehicle, and a lot of weight on the Tonale's swole shoulders.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale isn't nearly as dumb an idea as, say, an overpriced German SUV with half the cargo capacity sold alongside its full-size companion. It's not a dumb idea at all. It just faces an uphill battle in a saturated segment. But I enjoyed the time that it was my butt in the seat, even if it was an exercise in indulging stereotypes.