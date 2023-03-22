2023 Dodge Hornet First Drive: When All I Want From You Is To Sting Me

Dodge's muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger, are on their way out, after long and storied histories as bold, brash, brightly-colored behemoths. Without a plan to move forward, that would leave only the Durango, in its advanced age, taking responsibility for the future of the brand. Even Dodge knows a 10-year-old cousin of the Grand Cherokee can't handle that kind of burden, so this injection of new energy comes just in time.

The Hornet name has adorned a bunch of cars in its time: first Hudson, then AMC. Dodge showed a Hornet hot hatch/MPV concept back in 2006, and though this new vehicle looks nothing like it, we appreciate the effort at continuity. In keeping with the times, it's a crossover — a mass-market version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which makes sense in the way that most things Stellantis make some sense. Like all automakers, Dodge needs to draw in younger buyers, and a cute, colorful 'ute is a smart if predictable choice.

Predictable until you get behind the wheel, that is. The prick of the new Dodge Hornet leaves a mark, and this venom is going to spread until the brand has changed completely. Here's what we learned about Dodge's new crossover on and around some of the country's most glorious driving terrain, the ridges of North Carolina.