Lucid Air Sapphire Review: $250,000 Gets You More Than Just 205 MPH

I did a lot of giggling in the Lucid Air Sapphire. Not because this 1,234 horsepower electric luxury sedan is anything less than brutally sincere regarding its performance goals — which include a 205 mph top speed, despite 427 miles of potential range — but because it's hard to take life too seriously when you're driving something capable of 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds.

With a price tag of a quarter of a million dollars, though, the Air Sapphire can't simply be an electric trebuchet intended to hurl you and up to four of your closest friends and family toward the horizon. Nor, for that matter, can it justify any shortfall in creature comforts or even practicality as it delivers boggling figures like an 8.95 second quarter-mile, or 0-200 mph in just over 17 seconds.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Look, nobody asked Lucid to go all-out and make the Air Sapphire. Nobody really complained that the already-wickedly-fast Air Grand Touring was too sluggish or unresponsive to satisfy an eager driver. This challenge of a six-figure supercar masquerading as a cosseting sedan was all self-inflicted: has Lucid accelerated right into hubris?