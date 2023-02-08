Here's How Fast The Porsche 911 Turbo S Really Is

The 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S is the quickest iteration of the German automaker's most iconic grand-touring sports car. Enthusiasts could argue the Carrera T is the most driver-focused among the 911's growing portfolio, and they're not far off.

Equipped with a standard seven-speed manual transmission, adaptive suspension, a torque vectoring rear differential, and a 379-horsepower 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with twin turbocharging — the Carrera T is an ode to 911s of yore. Still, it's far from being the fastest 911.

If you're looking to blow away hyper-tuned electric cars like the Tesla Model S Plaid and hardcore supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a Porsche 911, take a long and hard gander at the Turbo S variant. The spicy, yet lesser-endowed 911 Turbo is not what you would call "slow" with its 572-horsepower turbo flat-six, but the crazy-fast 911 Turbo S has taken the meaning of speed to an entirely new dimension.