2024 Volvo S60 Recharge Review: Plug-In Hybrid Rewards With More Than Just Range

It's not that the 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge missed the EV memo, just that the automaker has already hedged its bets when it comes to the green motoring revolution. The white Recharge badge on the trunk of this stately sedan makes clear what its two fuel doors drop heavy hints about: when it comes to propulsion, here, Volvo drivers have a choice.

In fact Volvo's entire range is already electrified in the U.S., though don't confuse that with fully-electric. A mixture of mild hybrid internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and full battery-electric options currently power the automaker's sedans, wagons, crossovers, and SUVs, sating desires to eke out a little more gas economy all the way through to zero-emissions.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge finds itself in the middle of that portfolio. An unexpectedly potent PHEV, the handsome sedan pairs classic good looks with some of the best of both worlds from old-school gas and brave-future electric. That's a sweet spot most automakers have given up on.