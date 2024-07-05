2025 Genesis GV80 Review: With A Luxury SUV This Good, Who Needs Legacy?

The 2025 GV80 makes it easy to forget that Genesis as a standalone brand is less than a decade old. Revamped for the new model year, the updated GV80 keeps what worked — like aggressive pricing and striking looks — while refining the cabin and leveling up the technology.

The Bentley gang at Crewe could be forgiven for a little side-eye at the GV80. The original GV80 Concept was the handiwork of Luc Donckerwolke, his inaugural design after moving from the storied British automaker to the Hyundai luxe upstart. Then again, it's hardly like a six-figure Bentayga and the GV80 play in the same pool, so perhaps the only thing which matters is that Genesis buyers are getting a mighty handsome SUV.

The beefy grille manages to avoid BMW-style excesses, while Genesis' dual-strake headlamps — and their accompanying vents to the rear of the front wheel wells — look sharp and distinctive. The same can be said for the flowing shoulder line, which helps visually minimize what's actually a pretty big SUV. At the rear, sharply creased surfacing and that eye-catching light signature reappear.