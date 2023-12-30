The Reason Why Hyundai And Genesis Split Into Two Brands
Before Hyundai launched its Genesis luxury arm in November 2015, the "Genesis" name started as the 2003 Concept Genesis, a V8-powered, rear-wheel drive sport-luxury sedan aimed at the BMW 5-Series, Audi A6, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Before debuting at the 2008 Detroit Auto Show, there were rumors of Hyundai launching its new sedan as a standalone Genesis model, but it eventually launched the Genesis sedan wearing a Hyundai badge.
In 2009, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe arrived as Hyundai's first high-performance, rear-wheel drive sports car, which stirred the racing and drifting community. But in 2015, Hyundai's plan to release its luxury division was ripe for the picking, and it spun off the Genesis brand into the world of premium sport-luxury cars and SUVs.
In a world where Toyota has Lexus and Honda has Acura, Genesis will launch the Hyundai name into the premium segment, and it'll do it using similar core principles (affordable pricing, generous equipment, lengthy warranties) that made Hyundai a byword in the commercial auto industry.
Genesis G90: The first assault
The Genesis G90, the first Genesis luxury car, was launched in South Korea in December 2015 and North America in 2016. It brought the G80, a short-wheelbase variant of the G90, to rival stalwarts like the Lexus GS. In 2018, the Genesis G70 debuted as the brand's entry-level sport-luxury car, giving the BMW 3-Series and Audi A4 some worthy competition. Next came the GV80 luxury SUV in 2020, the Electrified G80 in 2021, and the GV60 electric SUV not soon after.
Looking back, Hyundai's timing in creating the Genesis premium auto brand was right on cue. In a 2015 interview, Hyundai's U.S. spokesman, Chris Hosford, shared why Hyundai should forge ahead with Genesis: The Genesis sedan was a top-three seller in its segment, and there was customer demand for a separate Genesis division. "The customers have told us they wanted this brand, and some have been re-badging their cars as Genesis on their own," said Hosford.
Genesis has continued to make waves in premium luxury and performance. The brand's latest concept cars, the X Convertible and Speedium X, hint at Genesis' foray into hyper-EV territory, all while offering abundant luxury features, next-level safety tech, and gorgeous styling.