The Reason Why Hyundai And Genesis Split Into Two Brands

Before Hyundai launched its Genesis luxury arm in November 2015, the "Genesis" name started as the 2003 Concept Genesis, a V8-powered, rear-wheel drive sport-luxury sedan aimed at the BMW 5-Series, Audi A6, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Before debuting at the 2008 Detroit Auto Show, there were rumors of Hyundai launching its new sedan as a standalone Genesis model, but it eventually launched the Genesis sedan wearing a Hyundai badge.

In 2009, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe arrived as Hyundai's first high-performance, rear-wheel drive sports car, which stirred the racing and drifting community. But in 2015, Hyundai's plan to release its luxury division was ripe for the picking, and it spun off the Genesis brand into the world of premium sport-luxury cars and SUVs.

Adamwiki/Shutterstock

In a world where Toyota has Lexus and Honda has Acura, Genesis will launch the Hyundai name into the premium segment, and it'll do it using similar core principles (affordable pricing, generous equipment, lengthy warranties) that made Hyundai a byword in the commercial auto industry.