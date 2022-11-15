Genesis X Convertible Cuts The Roof Off A Luxury EV
Genesis has been on a roll with both design and electrification, and if the new X Convertible concept is anything to go by, it's not planning on stopping any time soon. Unveiled ahead of the LA Auto Show 2022, the new drop-top rounds out a trilogy of recent Genesis X concept cars, all fully-electric previews of what tomorrow's luxury vehicle might look like.
First that was the Genesis X Concept, in early 2021. That previewed a new Genesis grille aesthetic, along with an exaggeration of the automaker's whisker-like light signature. It also made heavy use of recycled and non-traditional materials, including cabin fabrics made out of leftover leather scraps.
After that, in April 2022, came the Genesis X Speedium Coupe. More aggressive, and more distinctively electrified, it discarded the traditional grille in favor of a light-bar-banded aesthetic with nods to the automaker's current design language. It also promised to be a broad-strokes hint of Genesis' models to come.
A white behemoth inspired by sacred cranes
Now, it's the turn of the Genesis X Convertible, wading into a segment — electric open-tops — that's still fairly rare for the moment. It has a folding hardtop roof, complete with transparent sections above the front row, but which can open completely to allow all four occupants to feel the wind in their hair.
There's a long hood and short overhangs, together with the memorable quad-light signature. A concave elliptical duck tail rear gets similar lights, while the wheels are aerodynamically designed concave dishes.
Inside, meanwhile, it's another driver-centric concept, with a wraparound asymmetric finish. Genesis says the Giwa Navy and Dancheong Orange color scheme is meant to be a nod to traditional Korean roof architecture, a mixture of recyclable wool fabric and leather.
Sadly for would-be EV convertible buyers, Genesis isn't talking about production plans for the X Convertible. Still, we can apparently expect to see hints of these designs show up in successors to current electric models like the GV60 and Electrified G80.