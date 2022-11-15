Genesis X Convertible Cuts The Roof Off A Luxury EV

Genesis has been on a roll with both design and electrification, and if the new X Convertible concept is anything to go by, it's not planning on stopping any time soon. Unveiled ahead of the LA Auto Show 2022, the new drop-top rounds out a trilogy of recent Genesis X concept cars, all fully-electric previews of what tomorrow's luxury vehicle might look like.

Genesis

First that was the Genesis X Concept, in early 2021. That previewed a new Genesis grille aesthetic, along with an exaggeration of the automaker's whisker-like light signature. It also made heavy use of recycled and non-traditional materials, including cabin fabrics made out of leftover leather scraps.

Genesis

After that, in April 2022, came the Genesis X Speedium Coupe. More aggressive, and more distinctively electrified, it discarded the traditional grille in favor of a light-bar-banded aesthetic with nods to the automaker's current design language. It also promised to be a broad-strokes hint of Genesis' models to come.