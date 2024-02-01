2024 Genesis GV70 3.5T Review: Brand Snobs Beware
Genesis' rapid rise from brand-nobody to legitimate luxury player could fuel a thousand case studies, but it doesn't take background reading to see that the 2024 GV70 is a mighty appealing SUV. Sitting in the sweet spot popularized by heavyweights like Mercedes' GLC, BMW's X3, and Porsche's Macan, the GV70 may not have heritage to count on, but it has something shrewd buyers may find even more important.
That's a combination of aggressive pricing, a healthy level of equipment rivals might typically charge for, and a choice of two gas powertrains with standard all-wheel drive, all wrapped up in a handsome and distinctive design. (Genesis would probably be gratified by one delivery guy's surprised comment that he "thought it was a Bentley SUV," though Bentley may or may not feel differently.)
Plenty have tried to take on the Germans with a price play, however, and plenty have found that cracking the luxury segment is far tougher than they expected. Genesis may be riding high on a number of successful launches, but might the 2024 GV70 stumble in the face of such established competition?
One SUV, three drivetrain choices
Pricing for the GV70 kicks off at $45,150 (plus $1,195 destination) for the 2.5T AWD Standard trim. The comes with Genesis' 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine, offering 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Select, Advanced, and Sport Prestige trims layer on the toys and crank up the cosseting, albeit with the same engine.
More eager drivers might want to reach for the GV70 3.5T, starting at $57,750 plus destination (or put another way, about the same as a GV70 2.5T Sport Prestige). That swaps out the inline-four for a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, nudging the power figures to 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. The transmission stays the same, but in addition to having more torque, the V6 also unlocks it earlier: at 1,300 rpm versus 1,659 rpm in the 2.5T.
Ironically, the gas GV70's most immediate risk is coming from inside the Genesis factory. The Electrified GV70 is one of the most appealing compact all-EV luxury crossovers on the market today, swapping out the gas engine for a dual-motor electric setup mustering 429 hp and 516 lb-ft. It keeps the regular GV70's style, practicality, and tech-savvy cabin, but drives smoother and with more punch. Only Genesis' inexplicable decision to limit sales to a select number of U.S. states sours the deal.
Well-equipped from the get-go
The flagship-spec 2024 GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige you see here lands at a heady $68,700 all-in, including $575 for the handsome Mauna Red paint. That, incidentally, is only just north of the Electrified GV70's $66,450 (plus destination) starting price, though Genesis does go heavy on the standard equipment for its EV.
As standard, the 3.5T version gets 19-inch wheels, leather seats, aluminum dashboard trim, a panoramic sunroof and power trunk liftgate, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. There's also an 8-inch digital cluster display (alongside analog gauges), a wireless phone charging pad, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric car access.
Sport Advanced trim swaps in 21-inch wheels, nicer Nappa leather, a Lexicon audio system, 360-degree and blind spot monitoring cameras that beam a view of the adjacent lane to the digital cluster, front and rear parking sensors and reverse parking collision avoidance, and Remote Smart Parking Assist. Ever a crowd-pleaser, the latter allows you to pull the GV70 in and out of a parking space from the key fob, assuming you're standing relatively nearby.
Finally, Sport Prestige trim adds a 12.3-inch fully digital cluster with 3D graphics (the system works, though it looks comparatively low-res since each eye is only seeing half the pixels; you can switch it off if you dislike that, or the overall effect), head-up display, and forward attention warnings. There's also 3-zone climate control, heated rear seats, and carbon fiber trim, as well as manual rear window shades.
Get colorful (and bring a cable)
Genesis' cabin design is distinctive, and a little more playful with its swoops and angles than some of the automaker's bigger cars. It also doesn't do away with physical controls, despite the sizable touchscreen, with easily-twirled knobs to adjust the climate control and a jog-dial with a touch-sensitive surface for alternative ways to navigate the infotainment UI.
Real metal trim along with fun detailing like the glass-style rotary transmission selector work nicely, and Genesis deserves kudos for its Ultramarine Blue and Sevilla Red color scheme options. If they're too bright or distinctive for your tastes, there's Obsidian Black and Vanilla Beige. The front seats are plush and spacious, with plenty of adjustability; the rear bench is a little more compact, though there are a couple more inches of legroom than you'd find in the back of a Macan. The trunk is bigger, too, at 28.9 cu-ft (expanding to 56.9 cu-ft with the rear bench down).
Still, there are some annoyances. The most frustrating — shared with other Genesis models — is the absence of wireless smartphone projection. If you want Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you'll need to plug your phone in with a wire.
You don't need the V6, but you'll want it
On the road, there's plenty to like about Genesis' V6. Frankly, the GV70 is small and agile enough that the smaller four-cylinder engine doesn't feel like a chore — it does just fine in the larger GV80 SUV, for instance — but it's tough not to fall for the smooth six-cylinder option. Even sticking to Comfort mode, the GV70 surges ahead with smooth eagerness, the 8-speed slicking surreptitiously through its ratios as befits anything with luxury ambitions.
There's no air suspension option, but the GV70 3.5T comes with Genesis' Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview system. That uses the front-facing camera to track the road surface ahead, and then preemptively adjust the suspension firmness to take into account possible potholes and bumps. It's always active — though low-light conditions, dirt on the cameras, or snow or mud on the road itself will impact performance — and helps the SUV with a firm but compliant ride.
Porsche's Macan remains the pick for more eager drivers, but that's not to damn the Genesis in comparison. It manages to drive sportily without straying into undue stiffness, an accusation you could level at the Polestar variants of Volvo's XC60, while also matching a Mercedes-Benz GLC on plush potential.
Not the most frugal choice
Perhaps it was the inevitable heavy right foot to take advantage of that vim which resulted in underwhelming fuel economy. The EPA says the GV70 3.5T should manage 18 mpg in the city, 24 mpg on the highway, and 20 mpg combined. With driving leaning toward urban routes — albeit in snowy winter weather conditions on all-season rubber — just over 16 mpg on the SUV's meter could have you looking enviously at the 2.5T engine. That's rated for up to four points higher across all three cycles.
Either way, you get Genesis' healthy warranty and service package. That includes a 5-year / 60,000-mile new vehicle warranty and 10-year / 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are also 3 years / 36,000 miles of complimentary maintenance and service valet.
That's more than what Porsche offers on a new Macan, to go with the GV70's greater power, albeit at the cost of badge prestige. You could say much the same about the branding for the Mercedes GLC and BMW X3. Sadly there's no Genesis plug-in hybrid equivalent of the similarly-priced Volvo XC60 Recharge.
2024 Genesis GV70 3.5T Verdict
Something like the GV70 3.5T Sport Advanced feels like the sweet spot — if your heart is set on the bigger engine, at least — with a more attainable sticker of $64,150 plus destination. Then, you still get the fancier interior and bigger wheels. All the same, there's a strong argument for picking the 2.5T inline-four with the Advanced package: at $51,150 plus destination you're still getting leather, the panoramic glass roof, and a comprehensive suite of ADAS including Highway Driving Assist.
The compact luxury SUV category is a fiercely contested one. You'd be forgiven for allowing brand recognition to sway you, but you'd also be giving up on a seriously impressive SUV in the process. The 2024 Genesis GV70 3.5T strikes a compelling balance between performance and comfort, and while the upper trims are suitably well-equipped, even the entry-level models don't feel spartan. Brand zealots are missing out.