2024 Genesis GV70 3.5T Review: Brand Snobs Beware

Genesis' rapid rise from brand-nobody to legitimate luxury player could fuel a thousand case studies, but it doesn't take background reading to see that the 2024 GV70 is a mighty appealing SUV. Sitting in the sweet spot popularized by heavyweights like Mercedes' GLC, BMW's X3, and Porsche's Macan, the GV70 may not have heritage to count on, but it has something shrewd buyers may find even more important.

That's a combination of aggressive pricing, a healthy level of equipment rivals might typically charge for, and a choice of two gas powertrains with standard all-wheel drive, all wrapped up in a handsome and distinctive design. (Genesis would probably be gratified by one delivery guy's surprised comment that he "thought it was a Bentley SUV," though Bentley may or may not feel differently.)

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Plenty have tried to take on the Germans with a price play, however, and plenty have found that cracking the luxury segment is far tougher than they expected. Genesis may be riding high on a number of successful launches, but might the 2024 GV70 stumble in the face of such established competition?