2025 Lincoln Aviator Adds Ford's Most High-Tech Features

Lincoln's second-generation mid-sized, three-row luxury SUV, the Aviator, has been around for a long time now, making its debut in 2018. Despite being in the sixth year of production, the current generation Aviators look like the same old car from 2018, with little to no changes to the design. This is all set to change later this year when Lincoln will finally debut the 2025 edition of the Aviator in the U.S.

The facelifted 2025 Lincoln Aviator — while borrowing its predecessor's familiar silhouette — is unmistakably new thanks to a heavily reworked front grille design, which is bolder and more aggressive. The headlamps also feature an entirely new design, with the daytime running lights getting sequential animations. Another feature making its debut on the Aviator is the BlueCruise hands-free driving technology, which already arrived on the Aviator's sibling — the Lincoln Navigator two years ago and was long due.

In addition to BlueCruise, the 2025 Lincoln Aviator also comes equipped with the Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 suite, which adds a bunch of driver-assist features to the car, including Evasive Steering Assist, Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Information System, and Lincoln CoPilot360 2.1 Vision, which includes a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Reverse Brake Assist.

The design changes follow inside, with the SUV now featuring a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen over the center stack (compared to the 10.1-inch screen on the older car). Additionally, there is a new 12.4-inch digital cluster screen. The car supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, opening up all the capabilities offered by either platform.