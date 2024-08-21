Ford Cans Electric Three-Row SUV As Its EV Plans Shift

There's good news and bad news for Ford electric vehicle fans, according to a PDF press release from Ford. The good news is that Ford is revamping its EV plans for the future to ensure that its next EVs will be less expensive than current options and have longer ranges. There are also more electric trucks in the pipeline.

The bad news is that the EV plans for Ford no longer include the planned three-row SUV that some were hyped about. Hybridization, not full electrification, seems to be the tune Ford is playing for the future of its SUVs, at least for now.

In addition to the lineup shakeup, Ford announced that it will be changing where it sources batteries for its EVs "to be more efficient and contribute to lower overall costs in its electric vehicle portfolio." As for what all of this will mean on a practical end for people walking into a Ford dealership over the next few years, that is yet to be seen.