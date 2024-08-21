Ford Cans Electric Three-Row SUV As Its EV Plans Shift
There's good news and bad news for Ford electric vehicle fans, according to a PDF press release from Ford. The good news is that Ford is revamping its EV plans for the future to ensure that its next EVs will be less expensive than current options and have longer ranges. There are also more electric trucks in the pipeline.
The bad news is that the EV plans for Ford no longer include the planned three-row SUV that some were hyped about. Hybridization, not full electrification, seems to be the tune Ford is playing for the future of its SUVs, at least for now.
In addition to the lineup shakeup, Ford announced that it will be changing where it sources batteries for its EVs "to be more efficient and contribute to lower overall costs in its electric vehicle portfolio." As for what all of this will mean on a practical end for people walking into a Ford dealership over the next few years, that is yet to be seen.
Ford's SUV-less EV plans
With the death of the three-row electric SUV, Ford announced the birth of three new EVs: a commercial van, a "medium-sized pickup," and a "next-generation truck" (also called "Project T3"). As for model names, specifications, range, or price, those details are all shrouded in mystery. However, Ford did announce that the van should reach fruition in 2026, and the two trucks will come to life in 2027.
On the battery end, Ford is shifting battery production from Poland to Michigan for the existing Ford Mustang Mach-E and will further bolster its Stateside battery production. That will (hopefully) result in lower overall costs for customers.
While the lack of a proper full-size electric SUV might be a little disappointing, lower costs, more electric trucks, and investing in American production definitely isn't a bad thing. Of course, Ford has to actually stick to those lofty plans and not just make a lot of claims. Still, one can't help but get at least a little bit excited about what Ford's new electric truck will look like.