A Closer Look At The Dodge Hellcat Redeye 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Engine

The Dodge Challenger has always had a strong reputation for robust performance power, dating back to the '60s. The 1969 Challenger R/T offered a massive 7.0-liter V8 engine that could crank out 425 horsepower and reach speeds of up to 147 mph. Fast-forward to 2015, and Dodge engineers decided to create a version of the Challenger with so much muscle it could almost peel up sections of road as it accelerated. Dodge ushered in the first SRT Hellcat that could generate a staggering 707 horsepower with its 6.2-liter V8 with supercharger. The automaker didn't just happen upon this memorable label for its new muscle car; how Dodge came up with the name and logo behind the Hellcat involved social media and an influential World War II flying machine.

Once the automaker got going on these enhanced performance machines, they couldn't help but continue to up the ante, and can you blame them? In 2019, the Hellcat Redeye infused even more raw power into the car, bumping up output to a whopping 797 horsepower. This version of Challenger could pull off a face-melting 0-60 in 3.6 seconds for those brave enough to sit behind the wheel. So, what makes this massive HEMI so potent in the Hellcat Redeye, and why does this engine excite builders and collectors?