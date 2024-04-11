A Closer Look At The Dodge Hellcat Redeye 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Engine
The Dodge Challenger has always had a strong reputation for robust performance power, dating back to the '60s. The 1969 Challenger R/T offered a massive 7.0-liter V8 engine that could crank out 425 horsepower and reach speeds of up to 147 mph. Fast-forward to 2015, and Dodge engineers decided to create a version of the Challenger with so much muscle it could almost peel up sections of road as it accelerated. Dodge ushered in the first SRT Hellcat that could generate a staggering 707 horsepower with its 6.2-liter V8 with supercharger. The automaker didn't just happen upon this memorable label for its new muscle car; how Dodge came up with the name and logo behind the Hellcat involved social media and an influential World War II flying machine.
Once the automaker got going on these enhanced performance machines, they couldn't help but continue to up the ante, and can you blame them? In 2019, the Hellcat Redeye infused even more raw power into the car, bumping up output to a whopping 797 horsepower. This version of Challenger could pull off a face-melting 0-60 in 3.6 seconds for those brave enough to sit behind the wheel. So, what makes this massive HEMI so potent in the Hellcat Redeye, and why does this engine excite builders and collectors?
It's a high-output version of the Hellcat engine
The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI in the Redye is essentially the same engine that's in the Dodge Demon, but more restrained. In fact, the Demon model arrived in 2018 before the Redeye, but it was a limited-edition muscle car that was only produced for one year. When the Redeye debuted a year later, it had the same engine as the Demon but was slightly tuned down. The block is constructed from high-strength cast iron and painted red to identify it as a Redeye engine versus the Hellcat's orange color.
This engine features deck plate honing, which is a process that helps refine cylinder and piston performance. Metal components are formed and attached to the iron block to mimic cylinder heads so that when the bores are made, they don't include the typical imperfections that can reduce performance output. We took the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye for a drive and experienced its 797 horsepower.
It's available as a crate engine
Dodge has announced the end of its Challenger production, and many fans were understandably upset the era of these horsepower monsters was concluding. Fortunately, there is still some hope for those wanting to experience modern muscle car performance with a crate engine. The Hellcat engine has been available for purchase for around $17,000 with 707 horsepower, but many were hoping for even more capability. Some lucky enthusiasts snagged a limited edition Hellephant engine that could produce up to 1,000 horsepower, but they were upwards of $30,000 and currently unavailable.
Fortunately, Mopar launched the Hellcrate Redeye Crate Engine with 6.2-liters of supercharged muscle. This product offers 807 horsepower and 717 lb-ft of torque for around $24,000. In case you've still got some questions about these products, you should learn everything to know about crate engines, so you'll be ready for the next project build.