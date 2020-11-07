Mopar launches Hellcrate Redeye Crate Engine

Mopar has announced something that anyone with a big-budget working on an engine swap for a vehicle manufactured before 1976 should know about. Mopar is now selling the 807 horsepower Hellcrate Redeye Supercharged HEMI crate engine. The engine is specifically intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles.

The Hellcrate Redeye engine produces 807 horsepower and 717 pound-foot of torque. To help the engine survive the abuse it’s likely to endure; it features strengthened internals allowing it to support 14.5 psi of boost and a 6500 rpm redline. The vehicle uses a larger 2.7-liter supercharger to create all that horsepower and torque.

Mopar points out with the addition of the Hellcrate Redeye engine. It now offers five HEMI crate engines ranging from 375 to 1000 horsepower. One of the more impressive facts about the Hellcrate Redeye engine is that it makes its 807 horsepower and gobs of torque on 91-octane pump gas.

The engine was first seen under the hood of the extremely limited edition 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon hailed as the quickest and most powerful muscle car in the world. The same engine was later used in the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and the Challenger SRT Super Stock.

It’s a beast of an engine that can make factory cars pull wheelies off the starting line at the dragstrip. The best place we can imagine for the Hellcrate Redeye engine to wind up would be under the hood of a classic 70s Dodge muscle car. The mix of iconic and classic styling with modern power is enough to get any car guy or gal excited. Mopar also notes that each of these engines is dyno tested for 42 minutes before they ship. While all the cars that came from the factory using this engine were automatic transmission equipped, there is a kit to adapt the engine to use a manual transmission.