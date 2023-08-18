How Dodge Came Up With The Name And Logo Behind The Hellcat

Any muscle car enthusiast will certainly recognize the Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats as some of the beefiest in the category. In fact, at the time of its release, it was the most powerful production car in history. These automotive beasts have significantly pushed the envelope with over 700 horsepower under the hood and even some variants that went all the way up to 800. These motorway monsters have been around since 2015, but with 2023 being the final year of production, you might be surprised at how the company came up with the fiery name and snarling big cat-inspired logo.

The ferocious-sounding Hellcat name automatically invokes power and performance and these are cars that produce both in very large quantities. The roaring-cat logo is the design touch that added an exclamation point. However, as amazing as it sounds, it was not originally planned to be there.