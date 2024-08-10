What Is Redlining, And Is It Bad For Your Engine?

Chances are you've heard the term "redlining" before, either in reference to driving, video games, a Saturn SUV from the 2000s, or maybe even the 2007 drag racing movie, "Redline." But what does the term actually mean?

Context and inference do most of the heavy lifting here, but basically, redlining refers to the act of pushing a vehicle's engine hard enough that the RPMs (revolutions per minute) push the needle on the dashboard tachometer into the red and keep it there. This can be caused by reaching speeds a car isn't intended to handle, a failure to shift to a higher gear when accelerating, or even just revving the engine in neutral. It's also something that some believe helps to clear various gunks and buildups from the engine.

Exactly how high the RPMs have to be for an engine to redline depends on the make, model, year, fuel, etc., but every engine has its limits. And as you might have guessed, pushing an engine to and keeping it running at or past those limits (emphasis on "keeping it running") isn't a particularly good idea.

