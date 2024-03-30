Fuel Injection Vs Carburetor: The Biggest Pros And Cons

Anyone who has gone to school to learn how to repair engines of all types, such as myself, will have learned the fundamentals of how they work. It's crucial for troubleshooting and diagnosing engine failure. One of the most crucial fundamentals to understand is fuel delivery. With well over a century of development, many ideas have been introduced to make this process work, but, ultimately, most engines in existence use one of two options: a carburetor or fuel injection.

The basic function of both carburetors and fuel injection is to blend fuel with air in such a way that it can burn efficiently once introduced into the combustion chamber of an internal combustion engine — that includes all gasoline and diesel engines, plus a few others burning alternative fuels such as propane or natural gas. The primary goal of either system is to deliver air and fuel in a stoichiometric ratio, which is the optimum balance of fuel and air for complete combustion to occur. The secondary goal is to deliver the fuel as efficiently as possible. In modern times, a tertiary goal is to do all this with the fewest possible harmful emissions resulting from combustion. Fuel injection and carburetors go about fuel delivery using markedly different processes, and these are the biggest pros and cons of each system.