Every Major Chainsaw Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Whether you are a professional landscaper or lumberjack, a DIY enthusiast, or a backcountry dweller with a wood-burning fireplace, a chainsaw is an essential wood-cutting tool that helps you get the job done quickly and with relative ease. Thankfully, there are many options to suit various tasks, such as firewood prepping, brush clearing, branch lopping, or tree felling. There are also a variety of options for different budgets.
Chainsaws are available with a choice of power sources to suit different requirements. These include corded models, ideal for smaller tasks close to the home or yard; battery-powered models, better for felling smaller trees and cutting firewood rounds; and gas-powered models, well suited to heavy-duty work further afield. Where certain brands excel in a specific category of chainsaw, we have mentioned it here. If you're looking for recommendations for specific models, you may wish to check out SlashGear's useful buyer's guide.
When ranking the major chainsaw brands, we have considered their products' notable features, product range, reliability, and customer satisfaction information. For this, we compiled usable data from multiple sources, including the recent Consumer Reports survey that took results from over 11,000 chainsaw owners and concerned more than 13,000 products. Here are 12 of the best chainsaw brands money can buy.
12. Poulan Pro
The Poulan Saw Company was established over 70 years ago by Claude Poulan, a professional lumberjack from Louisiana. Back in the day, the company's early chainsaws took two people to operate, and it cut its teeth pioneering lighter, single-person chainsaws in the 1950s as these tools grew in popularity for home use.
Poulan Pro offers a limited range of two chainsaws with either a 20-inch or 18-inch bar length and an affordable, smaller displacement unit with a 16-inch guide bar for general use. Both larger Poulan Pro models include a chain brake to avoid injury from kickbacks (when a saw jerks backward when it comes into contact with the wood), automatic oilers, and efficient, low-emission engines. All current Poulan chainsaws are gas-powered, so the selection is small in number and limited in its application.
Leading brand Husqvarna acquired Poulan Pro, and they share research and patents, so this places the company under good stewardship for future product development. While respected reviewer Richard McMann of Chainsaw Guru cites Poulan Pro chainsaws as among his favorite tools, they didn't perform so well in either of Consumer Reports' gas-powered and lighter-duty gasoline survey categories and were not recommended by that report.
11. Oregon
Oregon started out in 1947 as the Oregon Saw Chain Manufacturing Corporation, and has since become a world leader in manufacturing chainsaw parts and accessories. The brand became renowned for its founder, Joseph Cox's invention of the "Cox Chipper Chain," inspired by the timber beetle, which is still widely used on chainsaws today.
While Oregon's pioneering past is impressive, and it is currently a world leader in saw chain, guide bar, and sprocket sales, its current chainsaw range is limited to just a few electric models. These include the corded CS1200, the CS1400, and the CS1500, and a single battery-powered model, the C300. Standout Oregon chainsaw features include tool-free chain tensioning, quieter operation, and a unique built-in chain sharpener on its flagship CS1500 unit.
Oregon's chainsaws are each considered to be high in quality. Its corded models fare well in Consumer Reports' survey with an impressive four out of five stars for both reliability and owner satisfaction, and they are generally well-received by trusted reviewers, especially in terms of value for money. Despite its favorable reputation, Oregon ranks lower on our list due to its small selection of products with relatively limited scope for work beyond the backyard.
10. Black & Decker
Veteran brand Black & Decker started life in 1910 as a humble machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland. It went on to patent the modern pistol-style handheld power drill before branching into various power tools and outdoor equipment. Notable patents include the Workmate portable bench and the dustbuster, and it also currently produces a range of eight chainsaws.
Black & Decker offers mostly battery-powered chainsaws and a couple of corded options for the budget-conscious buyer. Options are limited, with bar lengths between 10 and 18 inches. Expectedly, premium features are thin on the ground for its segment. Most models do include tool-free chain tensioning and built-in lubrication. Batteries on the MAX range of battery-operated models offer respectable runtimes, especially if you choose a 40-volt model, although, beguilingly, batteries and chargers are sold separately.
The average backyard Black & Decker chainsaw user shouldn't experience too many issues with casual, occasional use. However, in the long term, the brand has received some poor feedback concerning user satisfaction. Ultimately, Black & Decker's small battery-powered range is perfectly satisfactory for those woodcutting tasks that are less labor-intensive but not impressive enough to rank among the best products here.
9. Ryobi
The Ryobi Seisakusho Company has a long and storied history, having been founded in 1943, almost 20 years before entering the power tools business. The Japanese firm occupies the more affordable segment of the chainsaw market, and initially, it was popular for its high-quality corded and cordless units. It has since released several gas-powered chainsaws to help secure its footing as an industry contender.
Ryobi has an extensive range of chainsaws to cater to every requirement, including pole saws for long-reach lopping, pruning chainsaws, and regular chainsaws with guide bar lengths of between 10 and 20 inches. Its cordless units are available with brushed and brushless motors, as well as its two-stroke gas-powered models. Despite their affordability, Ryobi chainsaws are well put together and will perform perfectly adequately for occasional home use and ambitious DIY projects.
Ryobi currently only produces one corded chainsaw, which performed poorly in the Consumer Reports survey. However, the battery-powered units fared much better, with a respectable four out of five stars for both predicted reliability and customer satisfaction. Unfortunately, the gas-powered models again scored poorly in customer satisfaction ratings, suggesting that Ryobi still falls short regarding build quality and usability across parts of its range.
8. Craftsman
Craftsman debuted in the late 1920s as a manufacturer of electric drills. It managed to weather the Great Depression and has gone from strength to strength as a renowned producer of hand and power tools for almost a century.
The Craftsman range is impressive, with several corded, battery-powered, and gas-powered chainsaws spanning multiple sizes and applications. These include handheld pruning chainsaws and short 10-inch chainsaws for lighter duties. Models are then available in two-inch intervals up to a maximum 20-inch bar length in gas-powered and cordless configurations. The latter includes many with brushless electric motors, which are more efficient and durable than their brushed motor counterparts.
While the Craftsman range is extensive, these chainsaws are generally considered suitable for non-professional, personal use. Nonetheless, they are worthy of tackling large tasks and include useful features, including self-oiling chains, efficient batteries, and tool-free chain tensioners. Interestingly, Craftsman's gas-powered options fared poorly in owner satisfaction ratings, but its battery-powered units scored highly. Although these chainsaws represent excellent value for money, their entry-level status places them lower in our ranking.
7. Greenworks
Since it was founded in Tennessee over 20 years ago, Greenworks' focus has been on commercial landscaping. The company has gone on to manufacture every conceivable tool within this field, including ride-on mowers, pressure washers, rotavators, hedge trimmers, and, of course, chainsaws. Greenworks strongly focuses on research and development, having filed well over a thousand patents in its relatively short history.
Greenworks is recognizable for its bright green product line of battery-operated chainsaws. It produces one of the largest selections of cordless units at affordable prices, with the vast majority priced under $300. Ego's 16-inch lithium brushless chainsaw won the title of "Innovation of the Year" in 2013, and it has since continued to develop its range with over 40 products in various sizes, most of which include batteries and chargers.
Greenworks is a respected chainsaw brand within the battery-operated segment. Still, it is limited in scope as its range lacks the heavy-duty capabilities of gas-powered models and the affordable convenience of cordless options. However, its products are impressive within its chosen market, with favorable owner satisfaction ratings for battery-operated chainsaws.
6. Ego
Ego is a relatively new tool manufacturer established in 1993. Recent attitudes to climate change helped inform its environmentally conscious principles, as its Power+ series is intended to replace fossil fuel chainsaws with a greener option. These ideals are perhaps reflected in the company's distinctive green casing on all its products. Given that most of Ego's outdoorsy customers will likely respect nature, this is a wise and necessary strategy that should stand the company in good stead in the future.
Ego's compact range of six battery-powered chainsaws ticks enough boxes within its segment, with bar lengths of 14, 16, 18, and 20 inches. Each is available with a choice of battery sizes so that you can choose your ideal power unit depending on your average workload, and some include a handy fuel gauge to help you monitor your power usage. Throughout the range, Ego uses a comparison with gas-powered chainsaws in terms of relative engine size so buyers can easily determine whether the tool is up to their required tasks. For example, the flagship Power+ 20-inch model reportedly has the same power output as a 55cc gas engine and is suitable for felling tall trees.
Ego chainsaws offer power and versatility for most woodcutting tasks, although the addition of a battery makes them a little heavier than the average gas-powered or cordless unit. Regarding reliability and owner satisfaction, Ego received a maximum of five stars in each category from the Consumer Reports survey, but ranks as a mid-tier brand due to its single power option.
5. DeWalt
DeWalt has been operating since 1924 and, in its 100-year history, has proved itself to be a reliable and progressive brand that strives to increase productivity through innovation. Its products have been used in the aviation and space exploration industries, and its focus on battery-operated tools reflects its passion for creating sustainable products.
DeWalt tools are easily recognizable for their bright yellow and black casing, and the brand boasts an impressive range of cordless and corded electric chainsaws covering multiple home and professional applications. These use the FLEXVOLT battery system, which is interchangeable with other tools in the DeWalt range to help ensure you can keep your power reserves topped up for longer working durations. Standout models include the brushless line of chainsaws, which offer more power than conventional electric motors.
The Black and Yellow brand's cordless chainsaws rank highly in Consumer Reports' predicted five-year reliability and owner satisfaction, scoring a maximum of five. Meanwhile, respected reviewers Chainsaw Guru and Bob Vila recommend its 20-volt, 12-inch, and 16-inch models for their quality and affordability.
Overall, DeWalt is a proven manufacturer, only surpassed by Makita for its battery-operated products.
4. Makita
The Makita Corporation was formed in 1915 as a maker of electric motors. It later went into the power tool business, producing its first electric planer in 1958. Over a century later, Makita power tools are recognized among the best in its class for electric power tools, as commonly found in industry as in toolsheds worldwide. The company has the distinction of creating the first brushless motor for power tools, a system several cordless chainsaw manufacturers have since adopted.
Makita, like DeWalt, specializes in cordless electric tools. This extends to its line of high-quality chainsaws, which cater to small to medium-sized jobs, with their largest models having bar lengths of 16 inches. All feature the company's pioneering brushless technology, making them reliable and powerful, equivalent to a 32cc gas-powered motor, and each incorporates toolless technology for easy chain adjustments.
While there are no gas-powered options within Makita's range, it is nonetheless a respected player within its segment. Makita ranks among the top manufacturers for reliability and customer satisfaction, and it boasts the fastest-charging lithium-ion batteries in the business with its LXT system, which features on its entire chainsaw range.
3. Echo
Echo is a subsidiary of the Japanese Yamabiko Corporation, and it is known for its extensive range of mid-priced professional gas and battery-powered models. It is considered a brand that is going places and ably manages to marry affordability and quality.
Echo offers chainsaws to suit every demand. For around $300, you can purchase a chainsaw like the CS-4010 worthy of regular professional use, and that gives comparable models from premium brands Husqvarna and Stihl a run for their money. Typical features include automatic oilers, air purge bulbs to better circulate fuel through the carburetor, air pre-cleaners to remove dirt and debris, and easy-start systems.
Echo excels in its products' power-to-weight ratios and claims its CS-2511WES model to be the best in its class in this subject. Provided Echo's gas-powered units are used and maintained regularly, they will continue to run, as reflected in user survey results. It matches our top-ranking brands for its gas-powered units, with only its battery-powered models suggesting some concerns in the reliability polls.
2. Husqvarna
Husqvarna's history can be traced back over 330 years when weapons manufacturing plants were established in the southern Swedish town of the same name. In the 20th century, after extended peacetime periods, Husqvarna manufactured hunting gear, household products, and off-road motorcycles for which the company is well-known today. The company later used similar two-stroke technology to produce its first chainsaw and is considered among the heavy hitters in this competitive segment.
Today, Husqvarna produces one of the widest ranges of battery-operated and gas-powered chainsaws to suit many budgets. It also acquired Jonsered, a highly respected chainsaw brand that has been absorbed into Husqvarna and is now discontinued. The range caters to the professional wood cutter, with many models costing well over $1,000 and bar lengths up to 36 inches. Husqvarna's premium products are designed to tackle any task, with features including easy starters, quick-release air filters, adjustable oil pumps, low-vibration handles, and inertia-activated chain brakes.
Husqvarna products are well-received by reviewers and owners alike, with strong brand loyalty among its users. It is widely considered among the top two premium gas-powered and battery-operated chainsaw manufacturers, yet it also offers some budget-friendly units within its extensive product line.
1. Stihl
Stihl has been operating for over 100 years and is the bestselling chainsaw brand worldwide. Its products cater to professional and home use, and the range is high quality and comprehensive. The company is divided into several categories to make it easier to select your ideal chainsaw, including homeowner, professional, farm and ranch, and battery-powered units.
Stihl's homeowner models are suitable for work around the yard, focusing on lightweight properties and ease of use. Its battery-powered models, while not as extensive as the ranges offered by brands like Makita and DeWalt, are comparable in features and quality. Meanwhile, Stihl's professional series will satisfy the most demanding tasks. These are especially rugged and offer a choice of guide bar sizes, with some supporting lengths of up to 41 inches. Notable features include anti-vibration characteristics for added comfort, easy start functionality, and the brand's "Quickstop" advanced chain braking mechanism.
According to market researcher Irwin Broh, Stihl's professional series of chainsaws was the best-selling product line in the United States within professional landscaping and tree-felling circles. In addition, Consumer Reports rates it as having the best-predicted reliability over five years of use and the best owner satisfaction of all chainsaw brands. Therefore, Stihl beats some stiff competition to rank as our pick for the best major chainsaw brand currently operating.