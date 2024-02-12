Every Major Chainsaw Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you are a professional landscaper or lumberjack, a DIY enthusiast, or a backcountry dweller with a wood-burning fireplace, a chainsaw is an essential wood-cutting tool that helps you get the job done quickly and with relative ease. Thankfully, there are many options to suit various tasks, such as firewood prepping, brush clearing, branch lopping, or tree felling. There are also a variety of options for different budgets.

Chainsaws are available with a choice of power sources to suit different requirements. These include corded models, ideal for smaller tasks close to the home or yard; battery-powered models, better for felling smaller trees and cutting firewood rounds; and gas-powered models, well suited to heavy-duty work further afield. Where certain brands excel in a specific category of chainsaw, we have mentioned it here. If you're looking for recommendations for specific models, you may wish to check out SlashGear's useful buyer's guide.

When ranking the major chainsaw brands, we have considered their products' notable features, product range, reliability, and customer satisfaction information. For this, we compiled usable data from multiple sources, including the recent Consumer Reports survey that took results from over 11,000 chainsaw owners and concerned more than 13,000 products. Here are 12 of the best chainsaw brands money can buy.