These Are The Most Powerful Electric Lawn Mowers Available From Every Major Brand

Gas powered lawn mowers are the standard. They've been around for decades and have underpinned the most visible aspect of home lawn maintenance for much of homeowner history. No matter where you call home, if you have grass surrounding the property you'll need a reliable mower to tackle the unseemly growth that inevitably begins to pop during the spring and summer months. That growth can be dramatic at times, and weekly mowing might be required at certain times of the year.

A shift toward alternative power options has been growing in utility and performance value through the years, however. Battery powered tools are rising in performance quality, and rivalling that of the gas model that once reigned supreme in the world of potent power output. There are actually quite a few electric lawn mowers that can now compete directly against their gas engine compatriots. Not only is an electric mower better for the environment, but the ability to recharge batteries eliminates your reliance on the gas pump — a fuel source that isn't found in your living room, garage, or kitchen, as a battery charger can be.

These lawn mowers from some of the major lawn mower manufacturers stake a claim to high power output, great cutting performance, and push start technology that continues to make gas powered mowers an antiquated concept.