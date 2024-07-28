These Are The Most Powerful Electric Lawn Mowers Available From Every Major Brand
Gas powered lawn mowers are the standard. They've been around for decades and have underpinned the most visible aspect of home lawn maintenance for much of homeowner history. No matter where you call home, if you have grass surrounding the property you'll need a reliable mower to tackle the unseemly growth that inevitably begins to pop during the spring and summer months. That growth can be dramatic at times, and weekly mowing might be required at certain times of the year.
A shift toward alternative power options has been growing in utility and performance value through the years, however. Battery powered tools are rising in performance quality, and rivalling that of the gas model that once reigned supreme in the world of potent power output. There are actually quite a few electric lawn mowers that can now compete directly against their gas engine compatriots. Not only is an electric mower better for the environment, but the ability to recharge batteries eliminates your reliance on the gas pump — a fuel source that isn't found in your living room, garage, or kitchen, as a battery charger can be.
These lawn mowers from some of the major lawn mower manufacturers stake a claim to high power output, great cutting performance, and push start technology that continues to make gas powered mowers an antiquated concept.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower
Milwaukee shouldn't be a surprising name included on this list. The brand makes a range of incredibly potent tools that easily rival gas-powered alternatives without any feelings of lost power. The dual battery system deployed in the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower provides ample power, equivalent to a 200cc gas-powered engine, to cut through tough turf growth. With a 21-inch cut deck the mower is more than capable of tackling home lawncare needs with ease. The mower offers a 60 minute runtime that can shear one inch of grass at a three mile per hour self-propelled setting across half an acre of landscape.
The specs on the M18 Fuel mower are well beyond the demands that most homeowners might see as a part of their lawncare routine. The result is a mower that's sure to provide a complete cut of both the front and back yard (and perhaps even the neighbor's lawn, too) without faltering and requiring a recharge or battery replacement. Milwaukee also notes that the steel deck is built in coordination with amped up blade speed. This creates an optimized airflow within the cutting space to improve the mower's mulching and waste removal effect.
Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30-Inch Multi-Blade Mower
As far as titans of a category go, the 30-inch cut deck and 80 volt power performance of this Ryobi unit make a strong case. Ryobi's 80V HP Brushless 30-Inch Multi-Blade Mower from the brand's Whisper Series is a surprisingly dynamic lawn mower given its impressive headline specs.
The mower is large, offers greater power than a 223cc gas mower, and delivers consistent cutting power with over 90 minutes of runtime — enough to cover an acre of coverage on a single charge. The multi-blade cross cutting functionality mulches grass clippings to prevent clumping. This allows the mower to throw mulched grass back onto the lawn for rapid decomposition and nutrient return. Finally, the 80V battery power can be fully recharged in just an hour when partnered up with Ryobi's 80V Hyper Charger, included with the mower kit. The result is reliable mowing and the ability to quickly turn around and continue if the need arises.
Nuanced might be a good word to describe the high octane mower, however. With technology from Ryobi's Whisper Series in tow, the mower isn't just a muscular cutter, but it runs 70% quieter than a gas powered lawn mower, too. A dual motor setup with brushless technology and advanced sensory technology automatically adjusts blade speed up or down to accommodate cutting needs and prolong performance or ramp up RPMs to account for heightened power demands.
Dewalt 20V MAX 21.5-Inch Battery-Powered Mower
Much like Milwaukee's offering, the DeWalt 20V MAX 21.5-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower is a beast of a machine. The battery operated lawn mower is powered by a brushless, direct drive motor that puts out seriously high voltage and immense cutting power. Naturally, the DeWalt mower features self-propelled technology with front wheel drive built into the system, as well. Intelligent technology also factors into the mower's cutting design. An auto-sensing function ramps up the blade's cutting speed when needed to shear through taller or thicker grass sections in the lawn without losing power.
The DeWalt 20V MAX also provides some great tertiary features to make the mower even more versatile in your lawncare regimen. The mower can be folded down when not in use to take up far less space when stored — 70% less overall size than when configured for use. Paired up with two 10 Ah batteries, the mower delivers 60 minutes of continuous cutting power, more than enough to tackle the lawn.
Lastly, unlike many other battery operated lawn mowers, the motor housing that sits on top of the mower's cutting deck visually resembles the layout of a standard two stroke mower engine, providing a vision that hems close to the familiar sight of a gas mower.
Makita 36V LXT Lawn Mower
Makita is the last of the big three power tool brands that pros and home DIYers alike will be intimately familiar with. The Japanese tool manufacturer has remained a self-owned operation, as well, allowing Makita to forge its own path forward through quality tools and exacting build specifications. In line with its competitors in the power tool world more broadly, Makita's 36V LXT 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower needs two battery packs and in return brings incredible cutting power to your landscaping jobs. The mower offers three debris functions — mulching, bagging, or a simple rear discharge when opting to ditch the collection attachments.
The Makita mower also offers a self-propelled speed reaching up to three miles per hour (1.5 mph is its slowest setting). Cut height ranges from 1-1/4 inch to 4 inches and the self-propelled function is underpinned by traction-improving rear wheel drive. The motor delivers up to 3,000 RPM cutting speeds for highly effective shearing, even through thick grasses.
Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower with Peak Power
A 56 volt, dual battery affair, the Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower with Peak Power is perfectly suited to intense power needs when mowing virtually any lawn. The mower includes variable, self-propelled speed adjustment ranging from 0.9 to 3.1 miles per hour and six cutting height positions between 1.5 and 4 inches. The cut deck height is adjustable with a one handed operation for quick changes and an easy start to the mowing task.
The Ego Power+ mower offers an 80 minute runtime on a single charge. The mower also offers three discharge options — side discharge to keep your legs clear of flying grass debris, mulching, or bagging. The Peak Power technology is also uniquely valuable. Rather than requiring a baseline battery size, any pairing of two 56V Ego battery packs is supported for operation, while the kit itself includes two 5.0 Ah batteries. In a pinch, a smaller second battery can be deployed to keep the mower in action while you finish up your lawncare and DIY tasks.
Greenworks 82V 25-Inch Self Propelled Mower
The Greenworks 82V 25-Inch Self Propelled Lawn Mower is a major power producer. An all electric 1.8 kW brushless motor housed in a commercial gear case pushes forward the cut deck and makes the mower capable of outperforming the power output of a 160cc gas powered mower engine.
The dual battery system runs on 82V battery packs from Greenworks and delivers up to a 90 minute runtime for solid cutting performance over the entire span of a residential lawn. In addition, Greenworks notes that the mower is four times quieter than a gas powered model, starts with a single push rather than the traditional pull cord, and produces less vibration for a powerful yet precise cut of the grass.
The self-propelled feature included in the Greenworks machine is the fastest on our list, as well. The 82V mower not only offers up a gigantic cut diameter, but it can reach a 3.5 mile per hour self-propelled speed for rapid cutting across the entirety of your lawn. The brushless motor technology helps improve blade speed to deliver immense cutting power in a precision machine that's efficient, aggressive, and versatile.
Echo eForce 56V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
The Echo eForce 56V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features a heavy duty steel cut deck, a 21-inch cutting breadth, and three quick-switch clipping discharge options. The mower features a dual battery dock with an auto switching function to maintain power as the first battery's juice begins to wane. The 56 volt power output and brushless motor places it in league with the typical gas powered mower you might be looking to replace without sacrificing productivity. The eForce mower also provides a runtime rated at up to 70 minutes on a full charge, too.
The mower is also equipped with a headlight for use in lower lighting conditions in the event you find yourself working to beat the darkness or need to shine a spotlight on the exact position of a bush you're mowing up against. A seven position adjustment lever raises and lowers the cutting height, ranging from one to four inches in height. The mower's visual appeal can't be ignored, either. Many electric mowers look and feel very electrified, a feature that many people seeking a high powered electric mower won't be thrilled about seeing. The Echo mower finds itself visually in the company of traditional gas mowers, adding to its appeal.
Toro 60V MAX 21-Inch Super Recycler Mower with Headlights
The 60V Max 21-Inch Super Recycler Mower with Headlights from Toro is one of the most competent lawn mowers on the market with a power output that can rival a gas motor. The blacked out unit is visually sleek and dangerous, aesthetics a homeowner might be looking for when perusing a storefront for the ultimate power performer. The Toro mower features self-propelled technology that's great for handling slopes and tough patches. The handle features a flex suspension system, too, for comfort in every cut, no matter the underlying landscape you have to deal with in your lawn.
The mower starts up with a single push, eliminating pull cord mechanics of a traditional gas-powered lawn mower. Once engaged, the electric motor offers a 50 minute runtime in which intensely powerful blade spin can handle any curveball your grass might offer up. The cut deck is augmented with vortex technology that pulls increased air volumes into the cutting area for a better mulching function that returns nutrients more efficiently to the soil beneath.
Craftsman 2x20V MAX 20-Inch Self-Propelled Mower
Craftsman is a name synonymous with quality tool build and reasonable pricing. Powered by two 20V battery packs, the Craftsman 2x20V MAX 20-Inch Self-Propelled Mower delivers a 50 minute runtime and major cutting power. While the Craftsman lawn mower delivers on the promise of great power output, it's also built in a nimble and low profile package that can find its way under low obstacles around the yard.
Craftsman tools are versatile and functional, resulting in a great catalog of potent power tools. The mower is compatible with the V20 platform for seamless entry into a collection of power tools and landscaping features already in your garage. The brushless motor delivers consistent cutting power through even the toughest of thick grass segments and the self-propelled feature means that the mower can deliver you through these tough sections with its own might rather than relying on your ability to muscle the unit across the lawn.