10 New Makita Tools Waiting For Your Next Project
Originating in Japan, Makita is a tool brand that has developed a reputation for creating reliable and high-quality products. While this often makes them more expensive — although they won't always break the bank — than some of their competitors, the power tools you get from Makita are guaranteed to be top of the range and often include innovative features unavailable from other manufacturers.
Like any major toolmaker, Makita never stands still. Despite creating some of the most popular instruments in the industry that amateurs and professionals use, the company is constantly releasing new products. Many of these are refinements and evolutions of its earlier models, although some are also completely fresh designs.
With 2024 well underway, SlashGear is looking at some of the latest releases from Makita that have come out in the last few months and see which are worth buying as you look ahead to your next DIY project.
Brushless Cordless 1/2 Mixer Kit
A mixer might seem like a tool that most DIYers wouldn't need. That's certainly the case in some respects, as many people won't have to mix their cement at home when working odd jobs around the house. But they are tools that can prove helpful for those who aren't professional builders, as mixers can also be used to produce plaster and other materials that the average workman might come into contact with.
The 40-volt max XGT® Brushless Cordless ½" Mixer Kit comes equipped with a variable speed dial and a two-speed gearing system that can go from zero to 500 revolutions per minute. With its 40-volt motor, the mixer is perfect for heavy-duty jobs that involve everything from concrete to mortar, but it will also work effectively on smaller projects with the speed turned down. When using the mixer, there's the option of using a trigger lock so you don't have to keep it held down and an ergonomic grip to combat fatigue.
For some extra peace of mind, the mixer also comes with a protective cover that guards the battery and trigger from any splashes, meaning that corrosive material won't be able to cause any severe damage — that's in addition to the Extreme Protection Technology, which helps stop dust and dirt buildup within the tool. The full kit — including the battery, rapid charger, and a chuck key for changing the mixing paddle — is available for $699.
Lithium‑Ion Cordless Heated Vest
Anyone who has completed any DIY project or building site will know that you don't just need power tools. Other equipment like protective clothing can be just as essential as they keep workers safe and make staying clean much easier. Another piece of kit that might be worth purchasing is something to help people keep warm when working. This can be essential if you are working outside or at night.
The 18V LXT® Lithium‑Ion Cordless Heated Vest is a solution to that specific problem that Makita has recently released. Using the same cordless technology and batteries that power its tools, the heated vest cannot just block out the cold but also actively provide warmth. This is thanks to a power source integrated into the vest that provides heat to the entire garment. It has three heat settings and can last for up to 35 hours on its lowest setting.
Outside of just being a heat generator, the vest also has several pockets designed to keep vital equipment on you at all times. A power outlet built into the item can also charge up other devices using the 18-volt battery. Made from polyester and carbon fiber, the vest can be washed like any other clothing — as long as you remove the battery first. It will set you back around $250, but that might be a price worth paying if you work in harsh environments.
Cordless 6 Pruning Saw Kit
Not every Makita tool is necessarily something for building or completing DIY projects within the home. Some Makita tools are specifically designed to be used outside in your garden, such as the 18V LXT® Lithium‑Ion Brushless Cordless 6-inch Pruning Saw Kit. One job that is time-consuming but necessary is to get neat and healthy shrubs or bushes pruning. A pruning saw is necessary for this job and is essentially a small saw capable of cutting through small plants and branches, although they aren't usually suitable for more significant projects such as cutting down trees or larger plants.
Makita's pruning saw is a compact and lightweight tool created to be used over long periods without causing fatigue. The chain can easily be adjusted or removed without the need for any additional tools and also features a retractable guard for added safety. The large capacity battery and innovative power delivery system mean that the pruning saw can perform more than 100 cuts into two-inch thick cedar wood before it needs to be charged.
As a complete kit, this purchase includes the pruning saw in addition to a 2.0Ah battery and charger. It also features a guide bar to allow for precise cutting of bushes and a specialized saw chain that has been designed to reduce kickback so there's less chance of any accidents or mistakes. Customers will have to shell out some $299 to get all that.
Cordless 13/16 Rotary Hammer Kit
You can think of a rotary hammer as essentially being a superpowered drill. Rather than drilling holes into interior walls, the rotary drill is made explicitly for stronger materials such as stone and concrete. A rotary hammer can also be an effective chiseling tool by swapping out the drill bit. Thanks to the tool's extra power, they can easily remove tiles and walls in a short amount of time. So, if you are working on a project that involves having to work on masonry or other outside walls and surfaces, a rotary hammer could be essential.
Out of all the options on the market, Makita's 40V max XGT® Brushless Cordless 13/16-inch SDS‑PLUS AVT® Rotary Hammer Kit stands out as one of the best. According to Makita, this particular model is up to 40% lighter than its previous releases. This makes it perfect for those who need to drill overhead, as it is easier to lift and carry the tool for extended periods. Meanwhile, the 40V battery provides enough hitting power to get even the most heavy-duty jobs done.
Throw in the Active Feedback-Sensing Technology and Anti-Vibration Technology, both of which aim to reduce recoil and make using the rotary hammer less stressful on your joints, and this is a tool well worth the price of $650. This bundle comes with a dust extractor to remove excess material while you are drilling, a tool bag, and grease to keep the moving parts in good working order.
Compact L.E.D. Flashlight
When working on any sort of DIY project, there's rarely any moment when everything is easy for you. Several factors might make the job harder than you first anticipated. You might have to work outside in harsh conditions or find yourself in a cramped environment where you can hardly move without bumping into objects. A frequent problem you might find yourself in is working in the dark. In those instances, a good flashlight can make the job much easier and light up the area.
Makita knows this and recently launched its 40V max XGT® Compact L.E.D. Flashlight. Compatible with any of the brand's 40-volt XGT batteries, the flashlight utilizes LED lights so it can last for hours without needing to be charged. Makita suggests it can last up to 39 hours on a single charge. That's an impressive battery life considering it is capable of producing up to 300 lumens of light when both the top and side lights are illuminated at the same time.
In total, the flashlight weighs just under half a pound and only 1.4 pounds when a 40V XGT battery is attached. It is also only four inches long and is capable of charging USB devices via a port on its exterior. If that sounds appealing, you can grab the Makita flashlight for $59.99.
Woodworking Combo Kit
Woodworking can mean a lot of things to different people. In its most basic form, woodworking is simply the process of making anything from wood. This can range from creating furniture to modeling sculptures. Because there's so much variety with the skill, there's not one tool appropriate for use in all situations. That's why many companies now offer combination kits that include many of the basic tools that can be used in woodworking.
The latest such kit comes from Makita in the form of the 18-volt LXT® Lithium‑Ion Cordless 10‑Pc. Woodworking Combo Kit. Every tool is powered by a slide-style battery that can charge at super fast speeds and ensures that it doesn't have to be plugged in when being used over extended periods. The instruments also feature STAR Protection Computer Controls, which automatically monitor the operation of each tool to stop them from overheating and performing above their limits to prevent damage.
As the name suggests, the combo kit includes 10 pieces of equipment. These include a hammer drill, impact driver, oscillating multi-tool, a sander, and a Bluetooth radio and charger. There's also a variety of saws, including a circular and jig saw, for all your cutting needs. If you want to pick up the woodworking kit, you can pick it up from authorized dealers for $1,199.
5 Paddle Switch Angle Grinder
An angle grinder is one of the most versatile tools that you can add to your collection. They can be used in a variety of ways and are sometimes known as a disc grinder or a side grinder. They are primarily designed for grinding — a type of abrasive cutting for hard materials such as metal — but can also polish surfaces and remove excess material such as paint or rust. Many angle grinders can also be used as a sander with a separate attachment.
Since angle grinders are so important, it is always worth looking at them as an option for your next project. The Makita-made 5-inch Paddle Switch Angle Grinder features a 7.5 amp motor and can spin at speeds of up to 10,000 revolutions per minute. The manufacturer promises that a new design will ensure that the angle grinder wastes less energy and will stay cooler during use, while the paddle switch and lightweight construction make it more comfortable to use.
One of the unique features of this tool is that it has an AC/DC switch, allowing it to operate with different types of power sources. That could be useful for any tradesman or professional who isn't sure what type of power generator will be available on a site and ensures they don't have to bring their own supply. You can expect to pay in the region of $200 for this particular model.
Cordless 4‑Speed 1/2 Sq. Drive Impact Wrench Kit
An impact wrench is very similar to an impact driver, a tool that is designed to push fasteners like screws into a wall. It combines the rotational power of a drill with an impact to drive the fastener into the material with more force. Impact wrenches work in the same way but, rather than focusing on screws, they are designed to tackle nuts and bolts. This means they are often larger and more powerful than their cousins and have square drivers.
An impact driver will work fine for most people just doing a few odd jobs around the house. However, an impact wrench could be a great addition for those taking on more regular work or needing a more powerful tool. This Makita model could be the perfect choice for those looking for an impact wrench.
Cordless Four‑Speed ½" Sq. Drive Impact Wrench Kit includes the tool itself, capable of delivering 810 lbs-ft of torque across four different speeds, making it ideal for meeting various needs. The versatile impact wrench also comes with a power control system to help get the most out of the battery and Extreme Protection Technology to stop water or dust from entering the tool and causing damage. This bundle also includes a rapid optimum charger, a 2.5Ah battery, and a tool bag to store everything in, with the price coming to around $600, depending on the store.
Cordless Barrel Grip Jig Saw
Anyone who needs to cut material such as wood and thin metal regularly will be looking to add a jig saw to their toolbox. Although there are a variety of instruments that are capable of cutting, jig saws excel at precision work and cutting out curves. That makes them ideal in situations where you might need to saw out a circle or add an arch to a piece of material. Jig saws are also useful when you need to make bevel cuts.
If you are in the market for a jig saw, then the 18-volt LXT® Lithium‑Ion Brushless Cordless Barrel Grip Jig Saw might be a good option. Makita claims that the compact barrel grip, which features an ergonomic design to make it comfortable to use, allows for improved precision when it comes to cutting. That's because users hold the tool closer to the blade, giving them more control over the direction. A locking mechanism allows for the tool to be locked at any angle between 0 and 45 degrees for bevel cutting.
The jigsaw also comes with a variable speed dial, so you only have to use the necessary amount of power to conserve the battery energy and make it easier to control. The blade can also be swapped out with ease thanks to a lever that ensures the process is quick and doesn't require any additional tools. To get your hands on it, you'll have to pay around $200, although it can sometimes be found a little cheaper than that.
Lithium‑ion Compact Brushless Cordless Vacuum Kit
One of the most frustrating parts of any DIY project or building work is the cleanup. This is not just something that can be done right at the end either, as surfaces and the workspace need to be cleaned regularly to stop cross-contamination and ensure materials or tools don't get damaged. Yet, this part of the job can be boring and take a long time — especially if you don't have the right instruments.
That's where the Lithium‑ion Compact Brushless Cordless Vacuum Kit from Makita comes in. This powerful vacuum cleaner has strong suction so that it won't struggle with picking up any dirt, dust, or spillages. Makita states that it can deliver up to 90 watts of power and fully charge quickly thanks to the 18-volt lithium-ion battery, which is one of the fastest slide-style batteries on the market.
Weighing in at just three pounds, even with the battery attached, the vacuum can be used for a long time without you becoming tired. Meanwhile, a thermoplastic hand grip has been ergonomically designed to be as comfortable and long-lasting as possible. The kit also includes a rapid charger, an extension attachment so you can clean those difficult out-of-reach areas, and several different tools for cleaning different surfaces. At well over $350, the compact vacuum isn't cheap but should do everything you need while working.