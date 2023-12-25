Tips To Maintain Your Makita Power Tools For Long-Lasting Performance
If you own power tools, they are likely a part of your everyday job, or you bought them for DIY projects around the house. Either way, these tools make up a portion of your shop's equipment. Specifically, Makita power tools are expensive, and most come with only a limited two to three-year warranty. This means that it is necessary to maintain your power tools so you can get the most life out of them. In the end, your tools are incredibly valuable pieces of equipment that can last if you allow them to.
With that being said, there are certain things you can do to help give your Makita power tools the longevity they deserve. Like anything else, without the proper care, your tools can eventually fail. In this article, you'll learn different things you can do to help keep your Makita power tools running efficiently so they'll be long-lasting instead of short-lived.
Clean your power tools
No matter how you're using them, more than likely, you'll find yourself needing to clean your power tools, especially when the projects you use them for are dirty. The first thing you'll want to do is either unplug or remove the battery, depending on your style of power tool. You'll also want to remove any moving parts, such as drill bits. If the tool is dusty or has any loose debris on it, you can also use a high-speed dust blower, one of Makita's strangest yet most useful tools.
After that, mix a cleaning solution of water and an all-purpose cleaner and use a cloth or sponge to wipe down the tools. If you find there is more grime on them, using a degreaser will help as well. When you're done, you'll want to allow the tools time to air dry before putting the removable parts back on and attaching the battery. You do not want to ruin your battery due to moisture.
Do not overheat your power tools
Power tools work just like anything else with a motor, and the last thing you want to do is overheat them. Especially when you are handling tools for larger projects, like Mikita's battery-powered microwave or the demolition hammer, you'll want to be mindful of the usage since so much power is needed. Furthermore, if you run your small tools for too long or too hard at a high level, there's a chance you can burn the motor out.
If you are using a tool and start noticing a burning smell, immediately turn off the tool. It is best to let the tool rest for at least half an hour before trying to use it again. If the smell persists, you may be looking at a more complicated problem. The best course of action when using tools with a motor in them is to be aware of the temperature of the tool. If you start to feel it getting warm, stop and let the tool cool down.
Give your power tools proper storage
Taking care of your Makita power tools is necessary and comes in different forms. One of the most common ways to take care of your tools is to have storage space for them. This can come in the form of a case or a cabinet. Additionally, many people will use the belt clip attached to the side of the drill to hang them off of their toolboxes. The most important aspect of power tool storage, though, is making sure they are in a dry, clean area. If they are kept in a wet environment or left outside where rain or even dew can affect them, you may find yourself with electrical issues.
Additionally, taking care of your power tools is more than handling the tool itself. Many power tool batteries now are lithium-ion to allow the tools to run longer and more efficiently, so you need to consider where the batteries are stored. Lithium-ion batteries cannot become overheated, so they need to be placed in cooler, climate-controlled areas. In the end, the battery is the life source of your tool, so taking proper care of it is essential.