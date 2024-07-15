10 Milwaukee Tools That Prove Going Electric Doesn't Always Mean Losing Power

The gas versus electric debate has long raged among homeowners. Gas-powered mowers, edgers, and power washers, for instance have reigned supreme for many years. The duration of use compared to battery-operated competitors, power output weighed against both battery and plug-ins, and versatility of use made gas-powered tools the favorite by a long shot. But this isn't the case any longer. Many fantastic battery-powered tools and equipment are beginning to compete admirably against their combustion engine counterparts. Moreover, with the changeover from gas to electric, homeowners, DIYers, and contractors can put their weight behind the environmentally conscious move toward conservation and community protection. Automotive travel (including air travel, the trucking industry, and rail freight, all of which have seen a green shift in recent years) accounts for 29% of all U.S. emissions. While consumer and professional tool usage sits decidedly in the shadow, it's also true that any little bit you can do will help turn the tide.

The choice to go a little greener no longer needs to involve a drop off in power or reliability, thanks to toolmakers like Milwaukee. The brand with a century of experience producing high quality power and hand tools has recently added the MX Fuel range to its comprehensive lineup. In concert with some of the most impressive M18 Fuel tools, these professional-grade, heavy-duty tools make for a lineup with blistering power and massive longevity, threatening the age-old dominance of gas-powered alternatives.