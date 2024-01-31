Everything You Need To Know About Milwaukee's 'MX FUEL' System

When it comes to power tools, gas has long been perceived as the superior choice. However, rapid advancements in battery technology, including recent strides made by EV batteries from companies like Tesla, have caused that perception to shift slowly, especially in the cordless power tool market. Today, many major tool brands, including Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and others, are embracing wireless lithium-ion technology.

That said, battery-powered tools still have their skeptics, especially when it comes to heavy-duty power tools like core drills or concrete saws, and Milwaukee is looking to change that. Milwaukee's MX FUEL System is their latest line of cordless, gasless power tools marketed toward DIYers and tradespeople who require more power to get the job done.

Over the years, the company has made significant strides in increasing the efficiency of its batteries. With upgrades coming as recently as 2023, some of its latest battery-cell technology updates set it apart from the competition.