Everything You Need To Know About Milwaukee's 'MX FUEL' System
When it comes to power tools, gas has long been perceived as the superior choice. However, rapid advancements in battery technology, including recent strides made by EV batteries from companies like Tesla, have caused that perception to shift slowly, especially in the cordless power tool market. Today, many major tool brands, including Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and others, are embracing wireless lithium-ion technology.
That said, battery-powered tools still have their skeptics, especially when it comes to heavy-duty power tools like core drills or concrete saws, and Milwaukee is looking to change that. Milwaukee's MX FUEL System is their latest line of cordless, gasless power tools marketed toward DIYers and tradespeople who require more power to get the job done.
Over the years, the company has made significant strides in increasing the efficiency of its batteries. With upgrades coming as recently as 2023, some of its latest battery-cell technology updates set it apart from the competition.
What is Milwaukee's MX FUEL Equipment System?
The MX FUEL Equipment System is Milwaukee's latest line of medium to large cordless power tools powered by lithium-ion batteries and was introduced into the Milwaukee tool line in 2019. While Milwaukee's M12 and M18 FUEL line mainly consists of compact and sub-compact power tools like drills/drivers, grinders, and rotary tools, the MX FUEL System supports larger trade power tools. These include core drills, jackhammers, and concrete saws, with the goal of reducing hazardous emissions, noise, and vibrations that come with operating gas-powered tools.
More technically, the MX FUEL system includes three specific innovations exclusive to Milwaukee: the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLINK PLUS Intelligence, and perhaps most importantly, the MX FUEL REDLITHIUM Battery pack. In total, these innovations are used in over 20 different products as part of the MX FUEL system. This work is a culmination of knowledge learned since Milwaukee first introduced its line of cordless lithium-ion power tools in 2005.
One of the more interesting features of the system is REDLINK PLUS Intelligence, which enables the MX FUEL battery to communicate with the tool and charging station to optimize its charge rate based on battery type and temperature, providing up to a four times faster charging rate than previous models.
Milwaukee recently upgraded MX FUEL batteries
In August of 2023, Milwaukee rolled out its latest enhancement to the MX FUEL line with the new MX FUEL REDLITHIUM FORGE XC8.0 and HD12.0 Battery Packs and Super Charger. These new batteries have cell enhancements to improve the charging time and performance, with the REDLITHIUM FORGE XC8.0 reaching a full charge in only 45 minutes and the HD12.0 reaching a 100% charge in only 65 minutes.
The Super Charger comes with Milwaukee's COOL CYCLE tech, an active cooling system that prevents battery downtime during charging periods. The pack construction for the MX Fuel system already helps it run 50% cooler, giving Milwaukee the edge on battery temperature control.
Notably, the XC8.0 and HD12.0 utilize what is known as tabless cylindrical cell technology. This enables the battery current to travel a shorter distance, which results in lower resistance, enabling the tool to generate more current. In a nutshell, tabless cells result in higher power with cooler temperatures. Other tool companies are nipping at the heels of the company and releasing their own versions of the tech, with Bosch's PRO CORE 18V+ 8Ah — which also uses tables tech — releasing in the spring of 2024.
What tools are in the MX FUEL System?
A vast array of tools have made their way to the Milwaukee MX FUEL system, including the latest additions of an MX FUEL Core Rig, Plate Compactor, Green Concrete Saw, Cut Off Saw, and two Walk-Behind Trowels. All MX FUEL tools are marketed towards professional tradespeople and carpenters and are meant to replace gas-powered tools completely rather than supplement them.
A standout in the catalog includes the MX FUEL Breaker, a cordless electric jackhammer capable of breaking over 2 tons of material per charge. The POWERSTATE motor is able to deliver 50 ft-lbs of impact energy, and it only weighs 64 pounds. Another interesting product is the MX FUEL Handheld Core Drill, which can core up to 6 holes in reinforced concrete and has a 1550 max RPM.
Though the MX FUEL tools are impressive, the most important aspect of Milwaukee's MX FUEL system is the performance of its batteries, as this will dictate power and charge time for the tools. The tabless cell technology and recently updated MX FORGE upgrades make many of the tools in Milwaukee's MX FUEL system true contenders in the market.