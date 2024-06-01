Milwaukee Vs DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Cordless Table Saw?

Whether you're a professional or a DIYer looking to up your woodworking game, you may be in the market for a new table saw. While industrial table saws are better for larger pieces, these days you can get a lot accomplished with a smaller, cordless model. Plus, you can get a lot more work done with a portable tool than a furniture-sized, prohibitively expensive one, as you can take a cordless table saw from location to location and work wherever you need to.

While many table saws typically utilize 10-inch blades, two popular models — the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Table Saw and the DeWalt Flexvolt 60V Max Table Saw — both use smaller 8 ¼-inch blades. However, this hasn't stopped either product from selling or receiving relatively positive reviews from both customers and professional experts that have put them through their paces for reputable hardware publications.

That's not to say these two products are carbon copies of each other. While their blades are the same sizes, there are some differences between the saws, including in battery power and other specs. Here is a detailed look at how Milwaukee's and DeWalt's table saws square up against one another. The comparisons made here were composed by researching both the listed specifications of the tools as well as several hands-on reviews from reputable publications. More information on how each saw was evaluated can be found at the end of this comparison.