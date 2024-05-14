Ryobi's ONE+ Vs. DeWalt's Flexvolt 6-1/2" Track Saw: How Do They Compare?

You might pride yourself on your woodworking skills and be pretty handy with a handheld circular saw, but when it comes time to make long, straight cuts that need to be accurate down to the millimeter, you should never take any chances. One slightly-off cut could ruin an entire project, which is why you should equip yourself with a track saw. You may already know this and have already decided to add one to your tool collection. You may have even narrowed it down to two popular options: Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 6.5-inch Track Saw and DeWalt's Flexvolt 60V Max 6.5-inch Cordless Track saw. But how do they compare, and which one is right for you?

Both perform have similar functions and are useful for making straight, smooth cuts into large pieces of material like plywood or fiberboard, or making plunge cuts and clean cuts for trim work and finishing projects. However, they also have enough differences that warrant a closer look. For one thing, in its branding, Ryobi uses two words and calls its product a "track saw," while DeWalt uses one word for its tool. Obviously, though, the differences go deeper than that, and you shouldn't assume that just because DeWalt sits high on SlashGear's list of every major power tool brand ranked, its track saw is superior — while its tools are generally high-quality, you should never take any individual product for granted. Here's a closer look at the similarities and differences between the track saws manufactured by Ryobi and DeWalt.