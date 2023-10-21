5 Of The Most Expensive Ryobi Power Tools You Can Buy
Power tools are a huge upgrade from their manual counterparts because they save so much time and effort when it comes to repair jobs and DIY projects. This has been especially true as battery technology has advanced, and more and more tools are being offered in cordless versions, which makes them more portable, versatile, and easier to use.
Ryobi is one of several manufacturers that makes quality power tools, many of which are part of its proprietary One+ system of interchangeable batteries and chargers. By owning multiple One+ products, you can save money (and space) by using the same batteries for each tool. This is one reason your tool collection might consist of several Ryobi power tools.
Some are more expensive than others, however. While Ryobi's combo kits of power tools and accessories are typically the most expensive products offered by the brand, some individual tools cost hundreds of dollars each. Other Ryobi equipment that is classified more as machines than power tools — like riding mowers and snow blowers — can even cost thousands of dollars. Here are five of the most expensive handheld Ryobi tools that you can buy today.
40V HP Brushless 20-Inch Chainsaw
The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Chainsaw can make cuts up to 36 inches, which is enough for limbing, bucking, and felling. It's a durable tool that uses an automatic oiler to conveniently keep the chain lubricated and is built with metal bucking spikes and an added mechanical chain brake to protect you from kickback. Plus, it has an ergonomic soft grip handle, onboard tool storage, and a simple tooled chain tensioning system.
Built with Ryobi's high-performance 40-volt technology, the chainsaw delivers more power than a 50cc gas counterpart and can make over 100 cuts per charge. While Ryobi's cordless tools are powerful and relatively long-lasting when compared to similar battery-operated products, a corded chainsaw or more powerful gas chainsaw will let you work for longer periods without having to pause.
If you're going to spend a decent amount of money on a cordless chainsaw, you should be aware of that unavoidable downside. Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Chainsaw is available for $379 from Home Depot, making it one of the most expensive individual tools offered by the brand. Usually, it costs an additional $100 to buy it with a compatible 8Ah battery and charger, but currently, you can purchase the entire kit for $399, which is a significant discount.
40V HP Brushless 8-Inch Cordless Earth Auger
You can save a lot of time and energy using a powered earth auger rather than a shovel to make holes in the ground, whether you're gardening or installing fence posts. The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 8-inch Cordless Earth Auger can replace a 52cc gas-powered auger and still deliver the same amount of power, capable of digging up to 30 holes per charge.
The auger is controlled with a trigger, making it very simple to use. Plus, it has two speeds and both forward and reverse functions, giving you multiple ways to drill a hole. A built-in anti-kickback system will also help protect you when working around rocks and thick roots. The tool has less vibration than its gas counterparts and is fairly lightweight, which makes it easier to use for longer periods.
You won't find many individual Ryobi power tools more expensive than the brand's 40V HP Brushless 8-inch Cordless Earth Auger, which costs $369 at Home Depot. It's also sold as a bundle with a 4Ah battery and charger for $499. One downside to paying so much for an earth auger is that it's one of those tools that only serves a single purpose, unlike those with multiple uses like chainsaws and impact drivers. In this case, a pricey auger might only be worth adding to your tool collection if you're commonly drilling holes for work or in your yard.
40V HP Jet Fan Blower/Vacuum
Ryobi's 40V HP Jet Fan Blower/Vacuum uses a single tube for blowing, vacuuming, and mulching — making it a convenient, multipurpose tool to add to your kit. It can provide 600 cfm, and an included speed tip will increase its air speed to 100 mph. The tool is especially great at handling leaves, thanks in part to an internal impeller that can mulch them at a 20:1 ratio and produces less bags of waste. It's easy to control, as well, with a dial that switches from blow to vacuum mode and a variable-speed cruise control function.
The Ryobi 40V HP Jet Fan Blower/Vacuum is available from Home Depot for $369, and you can bundle it with two 4Ah batteries and a 40V rapid charger for $469. You'll likely want to buy even more batteries, however, because even with two, you'll only get about 18 minutes of runtime for the blower. If that's enough time to get your task done that shouldn't be a problem, but it's inconvenient if you're working longer or bigger jobs.
12-Inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw
While its 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw is one of the priciest tools in its lineup, Ryobi claims it has the best value for cut capacity when compared to other tools that have up to a 13-1/2-inch cross-cut capacity. The heavy-duty tool cuts so well thanks to a 15 amp motor that can generate 3,800 rpm, as well as a 40-tooth, carbide-tipped blade.
The saw comes with nine positive miter stops with ball and detent action, allowing you to make precision cuts to your wood. Plus, it comes with an adjustable laser that will give you an accurate visual guide for your cuts, and the tool includes two table extensions for added support if you're cutting larger pieces.
The saw is also built with an electric brake that can quickly stop the blade in its tracks as a safety measure. Other features include an attached LED work light, an ergonomic horizontal D-handle, a 1.25-inch dust port and bag to keep your work area clear, and a wrench/Allen key to switch your blades. One drawback to the tool is that it isn't cordless, so you'll have to make sure you have a spot near an outlet to use it. Ryobi's 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw is listed for $329 on the company's website, and Home Depot currently sells it for $364.
18V One+ HP Brushless 6.5-Inch Track Saw
While some Ryobi tools are better than others, the brand's 18V One+ HP Brushless 6.5-inch Track Saw would make a good addition to your collection. It has a 40-tooth, carbide-tipped blade that can run at 4,300 rpm and produce up to 260 linear feet of cutting with a single 4Ah battery. It comes with two 27.5-inch tracks and allows for more tracks to be added for extended continuous cutting. With the track, the saw has a 1-15/16-inch depth of cut capacity at 90 degrees and can make -1 to 48-degree bevel cuts. The tool is smooth and accurate thanks to an adjustable depth control switch, track adjustment, anti-tip adjustments, and an included depth scale.
The track saw is one of the most expensive 18-volt tools offered by Ryobi — most products around this price range are corded or use 40-volt batteries. For what you're paying, you're not getting the most powerful tool, though the 18-volt batteries seem to be enough for the tool to perform well. All the same, you may want to stock up on an extra battery or two if you plan to use it for bigger jobs. You can purchase the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 6.5-inch Track Saw for $329. Typically, it costs an additional $70 to buy it with an included 4Ah battery and charger, but Home Depot currently offers the kit for the same price as the tool itself.