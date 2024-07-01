10 Electric Milwaukee Tools That Can Replace Your Old Gas-Powered Outdoor Equipment
Milwaukee is constantly unveiling new tools, some of which are improved versions of existing models and some of which are products entirely new to the brand. This constant cycle of innovation is great for keeping Milwaukee at the cutting edge of the tool market, but it can be a headache for tool owners looking for the best version of a specific tool. As a result, many prefer to rely on their older, already proven tools or pick up refurbished items, overlooking what else might have recently launched.
A significant number of older outdoor and home landscaping tools are most likely gas-powered, but fossil fuels are no longer the defacto best choice for those looking for high-powered equipment. Modern advances in battery technology has meant Milwaukee's M18 battery system can deliver just as much power as most older gas-powered tools, without the fumes or maintenance associated with gas engines. SlashGear has already covered some of the underrated electric gems that Milwaukee offers, and so here we're focusing on the brand's wide range of outdoor tools.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Dual Battery Backpack Blower
While there are still plenty of high-powered gas leaf blowers on the market, they're no longer the only option for buyers looking for a top performing tool. The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Dual Battery Backpack Blower is $499 at Home Depot and delivers a maximum air speed of 155 mph and a peak airflow of 650 cubic feet per minute. That makes it more powerful than some rival brands' best gas-powered blowers. The speed toggle and mode selector are operated using a nozzle-mounted control arm for ease of use.
Like most of the tools here, the blower runs on Milwaukee's M18 interchangeable batteries, and requires two of them to run. Runtime will vary considerably based on which one of the blower's three speed modes is selected, but anyone looking for longer runtime than a standard pair of batteries can provide has the option of connecting a further two batteries to the harness. Even though it's just as powerful as many gas blowers, the Milwaukee blower is also quieter than nearly all of them, with operating noise levels of 62dB.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Dual Battery Blower
Not everyone wants or needs the capabilities of a backpack blower, which makes the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Dual Battery Blower a solid handheld alternative. Much like its larger, harness-mounted stablemate, the handheld blower offers power levels comparable to that of gas blowers but without the noise, maintenance, and fumes associated with a gas engine. It's significantly cheaper than the backpack blower too, retailing for $299 from Home Depot.
It's good for a peak air speed of 145 mph and a peak airflow of 600 cubic feet per minute, with its power able to be adjusted through the variable speed trigger that's built into the handle. Two nozzle attachments are also included to direct air more precisely for stubborn piles of debris. Both the speed trigger and the lock-on lever are designed to be used by both left- and right-handers, and there's a secondary grip handle at the base of the blower to provide extra stability if needed.
It's certainly powerful, then, but there's one caveat: the tool requires two battery packs to run, and if you don't have two packs already to hand, you'll need to shell out for them on top of the price of the tool itself.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 14-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 14" Top Handle Chainsaw packs enough power to meet the needs of even the most demanding home landscapers, all while cutting out the maintenance requirements associated with gas chainsaws. It's capable of matching the top-performing gas-powered chainsaws from certain major brands, with Milwaukee claiming cut times up to 20% faster than leading 35cc gas saws. It won't break the bank either, with an MSRP of $349.00 at Home Depot.
Like many of Milwaukee's electric tools, the chainsaw is quieter than its gas-powered counterparts too. Depending on the battery used, it can deliver up to 220 cuts on a full charge, with no significant power loss during prolonged use. The saw on offer at Home Depot is a standalone tool, which means buyers will need to have a suitable M18 FUEL battery already. If not, adding in a battery and charger kit will add a significant premium to the final cost.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer
While some home landscapers prefer to stick with an old hedge gas-powered hedge trimmer, there's little reason not to swap to a modern electric equivalent like the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 24" Hedge Trimmer. At an MSRP of $199.00 at Home Depot, it's one of the cheaper Milwaukee electric tools here, and is powerful enough to deal with almost every type of hedge with ease. It can cut branches up to ¾ inch in diameter, and reaches a peak of 3,400 strokes per minute.
The 24-inch blade helps speed up cutting times on larger hedges, enabling users to cover more surface area with every sweep, while the trimmer's lighter weight compared to an old-school gas equivalent makes it more comfortable to hold during extended operation. With a fully charged XC8.0 battery, Milwaukee claims the trimmer should manage around two hours of runtime before running out of juice.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brush Cutter
Speed and power are both important factors when it comes to buying a brush cutter, and the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brush Cutter offers generous levels of both. It retails for $436.03 at Home Depot as a standalone tool. It's able to reach full throttle in under one second and can reach a maximum of 6,200 rpm. It's safe to say that clearing brush isn't most people's idea of a good time, but the nine-inch, four-tooth blade packs the power to get the job done as quickly as possible.
The brush cutter also plays two roles for the price of one, since Milwaukee also throws in a string trimmer head to neaten up lawn edges or deal with troublesome weeds. The tool is attached to a padded shoulder harness for added comfort during long periods of operation, while the Redlink Plus battery management system ensures that the cutter remains consistently powerful through those longer periods.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hatchet 8-Inch Pruning Saw
Gas-powered pruning saws are a much less common sight in department stores today –- most modern examples are electric, and it's easy to see why. The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hatchet 8" Pruning Saw costs $279 from Home Depot, and offers a lightweight, convenient way to tackle small branches. It's great for jobs where a regular chainsaw would be too unwieldy, since despite its compact size, it offers equivalent cutting power to a 25cc gas chainsaw. Like many of Milwaukee's other electric tools, the Redlink Plus battery management system ensures that power remains constant even over longer use.
The saw features an automatic oiler with a semi-transparent tank to easily check oil levels, and there's built-in scrench storage to make changes on the go if needed. Launching the motor from standstill to full throttle takes only a fraction of a second, and the variable speed trigger ensures better control across the whole speed range.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 17-Inch Dual Battery String Trimmer
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 17" Dual Battery String Trimmer offers high-performance trimming power that's a step above the trimmer head attachment available with the Milwaukee Brush Cutter. It draws power from a duo of batteries and requires both of them to run. It puts them to good use though – With the 15-inch cutting swathe running at the trimmer's low speed setting, a pair of high output HD12.0 Milwaukee batteries should deliver around 75 minutes of runtime, enough to make light work of most yards.
With HD8.0 batteries and the 17-inch cutting swathe equipped, that runtime drops down to just 20 minutes, so it pays to shell out for the high capacity batteries. Buying both the trimmer and two HD12.0 batteries is a considerable investment, with the trimmer alone costing $399 from Home Depot. Then again, recharging batteries will be considerably cheaper than paying for gas.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Bristle Brush
Buyers already in possession of an M18 FUEL Power Head gain access to a wealth of Quik-Lok attachment options, which can not only save money but also space compared to buying individual standalone tools. One Quik-Lok exclusive tool is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Bristle Brush, which retails for $279 from Home Depot. The 23-inch brush width makes clearing paving and pathways easier and quicker than before, with the brush able to shift debris of all sizes from small gravel chunks to more stubborn dirt and rocks.
The durable bristles can withstand the demands of prolonged, repeated use in all conditions, while the built-in gearing provides optimum power to the brushes across a wide variety of surfaces. Like many of Milwaukee's tools, the bristle brush's value for money depends on how deep a buyer already is within the brand's cordless tool ecosystem. For anyone who already owns a suitable Power Head and batteries, it's solid value, but anyone that doesn't will face a steep additional premium on top of what's already a premium priced product.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Cultivator
Another highly capable tool within the Milwaukee Quik-Lok ecosystem is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Cultivator, available for $249.00 from Home Depot. It's equipped with nine-inch steel blades with a split boom to cover ground as effectively as possible. The plastic guard is designed to ensure that stray debris is kept to a minimum when the tool is in use. It requires an M18 FUEL Power Head, and is one of 13 different attachments available for the head as of this writing.
Runtimes will be higher with an M18 High Output HD12.0 battery rather than an XC8.0 battery, and much like the Quik-Lok Bristle Brush, the cultivator's value for money will depend on several factors. Anyone who's looking to replace several equivalent gas-powered products might find purchasing the tool attachments and Power Head worth the cost, while anyone who already owns a Power Head can simply add to its usefulness by buying the cultivator tool.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Bed Redefiner
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Bed Redefiner offers a quick and easy way to redefine bed edges and cut both vertical and angled edges. If needed, those angled edges can be up to two inches wide and 2.75 inches deep. Like other Quik-Lok attachments, the bed redefiner will require an M18 FUEL Power Head to function. The tool is available without the Power Head for $279.00 from Home Depot.
The bed redefiner is not only powerful thanks to a motor that can reach 2,000 rpm, but also highly adjustable. The angle of the cutting wheel and blade depth can both be adjusted for the perfect cut, while the built-in mud flaps ensure that as little debris as possible is kicked up no matter how the blade is angled. Once again, a top-spec HD12.0 battery will give an extended runtime over a less powerful XC8.0 battery.