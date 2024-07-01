10 Electric Milwaukee Tools That Can Replace Your Old Gas-Powered Outdoor Equipment

Milwaukee is constantly unveiling new tools, some of which are improved versions of existing models and some of which are products entirely new to the brand. This constant cycle of innovation is great for keeping Milwaukee at the cutting edge of the tool market, but it can be a headache for tool owners looking for the best version of a specific tool. As a result, many prefer to rely on their older, already proven tools or pick up refurbished items, overlooking what else might have recently launched.

A significant number of older outdoor and home landscaping tools are most likely gas-powered, but fossil fuels are no longer the defacto best choice for those looking for high-powered equipment. Modern advances in battery technology has meant Milwaukee's M18 battery system can deliver just as much power as most older gas-powered tools, without the fumes or maintenance associated with gas engines. SlashGear has already covered some of the underrated electric gems that Milwaukee offers, and so here we're focusing on the brand's wide range of outdoor tools.