These Are The Most Powerful Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Available From Every Major Brand
Buyers looking for gas-powered home landscaping tools don't have quite as much choice as they once did. In response to environmental concerns and the advancement of battery technology, a number of major brands including Makita have discontinued their gas-powered range of tools. DeWalt and Milwaukee are among the others to go gas-free, with the latter entrusting its M18 battery system to power its latest leaf blower. Despite the high-profile discontinuations, however, there are still plenty of gas-powered leaf blowers on the market for now.
Most brands offer a range of gas leaf blowers to cater to everyone from occasional to professional users. While many home landscapers will be content with a less powerful, cheaper blower, there are some yards where only the top-spec tools will get the job done. We've rounded up the most powerful offerings from each brand available in major hardware stores, measured by each tool's peak airflow in cubic feet per minute (CFM).
Anyone who prefers their other landscaping tools to be gas-powered rather than electric can also check out SlashGear's roundup of the most powerful gas-powered lawn mowers, or for tree care rather than lawn care, the most powerful gas-powered chainsaws.
Husqvarna 570BTS 66cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower – 972 CFM
Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna's most powerful leaf blower is the 570BTS 66-cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower, which blows up to 972 cubic feet of air per minute. Its X-Torq engine is designed to be more efficient than its predecessor, not only reducing emissions by up to 60% but also dropping fuel consumption by up to 20%. Blowers this powerful are favored by professionals, and so the Husqvarna comes with a two-year warranty for both commercial and home use.
To ensure that its maximum power is only enlisted when needed, the blower features a multi-speed throttle and a cruise control feature. It's suitable for use in all kinds of conditions, even in dustier climes, thanks to a two-stage air filter designed to keep it at maximum performance all day if needed. The 66cc engine can generate currents as fast as 236 mph, which should be plenty powerful enough to remove even the most stubborn leaves and debris. However, the Husqvarna is far from the most powerful blower on the market, and at a retail price of $589.00, it's far from the cheapest.
Senix 4QL 49cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower – 600 CFM
A more budget oriented option that still packs an impressive amount of power, the Senix 4QL 49cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower is the most potent in the brand's lineup. It retails for $289.00 and offers maximum air speed of 200 mph. Its peak air volume is quoted at 600 cubic feet of air per minute. Much like its pricier competition, the Senix features a variable speed throttle with a cruise control feature.
The 49cc four-stroke engine is a unique design to Senix and features a patented design that purports to make it less prone to stalling no matter what direction it is oriented. Senix notes that the blower is best suited for yards up to one acre in size, making it a better choice for homeowners rather than professionals that may need to use it for longer periods. The brand also claims that its latest product is lighter and more compact than its older offerings, making it less of a chore to carry around.
Craftsman BP510 51cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower – 600 CFM
While its sister brand DeWalt does not offer a gas-powered leaf blower in its current lineup, Craftsman offers several. The most powerful of those is the BP510 51cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower, which can shift up to 600 cubic feet of air per minute. Its 51cc engine can generate current speeds up to 220 mph, but that power doesn't translate into excessive vibration during use thanks to the built-in anti-vibration system.
The pull-start engine is a simple and reliable setup, and features Craftsman's Easy Start technology to make it less of a chore to get it fired up. When owners are finished with the blower, its included tube storage strap makes it straightforward to fit into packed sheds or storage boxes. Not only is it powerful, but it's also one of the lowest priced blowers on this list, retailing for $279.00. A three-year warranty is provided alongside the product for added peace of mind.
Prorun 76cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower – 1,020 CFM
The Prorun 76cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower offers professional grade power for those with larger, more demanding areas to clear, packing an impressive peak flow rate of 1,020 cubic feet of air per minute. It's less expensive than certain other big-brand rivals, too, with a retail price of $395.01. The brand claims that one full tank of gas provides 70 minutes of runtime at a peak air speed of 240 mph. The blower itself is designed to be hassle-free to maintain, with no tools required for basic tasks like removing the air cover.
Like all good backpack leaf blowers, Prorun also ensures that user comfort is just as much of a priority as overall power. A built-in anti-vibration system helps ensure the blower remains comfortable and easy to operate over longer periods, and an adjustable waist strap ensures the blower remains securely fastened at all times for users of all sizes. While the Prorun blower can be used commercially, the included warranty package belies its primary intended purpose: a one-year warranty comes standard for commercial use, but home users get a much more generous three-year warranty.
Champion 224cc Gas Walk-Behind Blower – 1,300 CFM
Holding or strapping on a leaf blower is the preferable option for many users, but for the ultimate power, it's difficult to beat a walk-behind blower. Specifically, the Champion 224cc Gas Walk-Behind Blower is among the most powerful on the market when it comes to peak airflow, since it tops out at 1,300 cubic feet of air per minute. Its maximum air speed isn't quite as high as some backpack blowers, reaching a maximum of 160 mph, but the Champion walk-behind blower is, well, the champion when it comes to shifting exceptional amounts of debris.
It features 12-inch wheels at the rear and front wheels with 360-degree rotation. The front wheels can also be locked into place if needed, while the air level can also be adjusted to shift stubborn or awkwardly placed piles of debris. The blower's maximum output will likely be overkill for smaller debris piles, and so the blower features an adjustable throttle for those instances. The Champion blower is undoubtedly capable, but that capability comes at a price, with the tool retailing for $499.00.
Echo 79.9 cc Gas X Series Backpack Blower – 1,110 CFM
Although it costs more than some of its competition, the Echo 79.9 cc Gas X Series Backpack Blower also promises more capability and a superior warranty. For commercial users, a two year warranty is standard, while for home users, a five year warranty is included. Echo's focus was to make a blower capable of withstanding the demands of prolonged, repeated use, and so the is built to be lighter than its competition and also more comfortable to wear.
A heavy duty backpack pad ensures carrying comfort, while the tube-mounted throttle makes long hours of use less of a grind. The fan intake is also designed to provide a cooling stream of air to users' backs during the hot summer months. The 79.9cc two-stroke engine generates a peak airflow of 1,110 cubic feet of air per minute and a maximum air speed of 220 mph. The tool's versatility and power results in a $649.99 asking price, which is a significant investment, especially when non-commercial users have plenty of other options available for less.
Ryobi 38cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower – 760 CFM
SlashGear has already written at length about Ryobi's surprisingly varied – and sometimes downright strange – range of tools, but the brand's 38cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower is firmly in the core of its range. It retails for $279.00 and offers a peak airflow of 760 cubic feet per minute, alongside a peak air speed of 175 mph. The latter figure isn't particularly impressive for a backpack blower, as plenty of rivals offer speeds in excess of 200 mph, but it's still a solid spec sheet for the price.
All the segment-standard features are present and correct: there's an adjustable throttle for better control, adjustable straps for added comfort, and a cruise control feature for ease of use during longer periods of operation. Ryobi is most famous for its electric tools, many of which will be appealing to landscapers thanks to their capability and affordable asking price. But, for those who prefer gas power to electric, Ryobi still offers both kinds for now.
Yardmax 209cc Walk-Behind Leaf Blower – 1,200 CFM
The Yardmax 209cc Walk-Behind Leaf Blower offers an increase in power compared to any backpack leaf blower, but at a budget-oriented price. It retails for $349.00 and can move up to 1,200 cubic feet of air per minute. Its peak air speed sits at 150 mph. A pair of 12-inch wheels at the rear help the Yardmax blower deal with tougher terrain, while the sole 8-inch wheel at the front swivels 360 degrees for maximum directional control.
The angle of the blower's air flow can be adjusted to seven different positions, while a throttle control adjusts airflow rate. In addition, an included discharge chute further increases user options for airflow, making the Yardmax blower a versatile option despite its low price. Each blower comes with a two-year limited parts and repair warranty, which isn't the most generous on the market but is broadly competitive with what else can be found at this price point.
Wild Badger Power Super-Duty 43 cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower – 550 CFM
The top-spec gas leaf blower from Wild Badger Power is the least powerful on this list in terms of peak airflow, but then it's also the cheapest option. The Super-Duty 43 cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower generates a peak airflow of 550 cubic feet of air per minute, and retails for $190.58. Its 43cc two-stroke engine is one of the lighter units in its class, but still pushes out a respectable peak air speed of 152 mph.
The brand claims that one full tank of gas will result in a runtime of between 50 and 60 minutes, although keeping the tube-mounted throttle on a lower setting can prolong that runtime further. The tube itself is around five feet long, making it easy to target stubborn leaves and debris without bending down, and there's a cushioned backpack pad to keep the blower comfortable to wear for longer periods of use.
Shindaiwa 79.9cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower – 1,110 CFM
The Shindaiwa 79.9 cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower is among the most capable backpack leaf blowers on the market, with its 79.9cc engine delivering a peak airflow of 1,110 cubic feet of air per minute and a peak air speed of 220 mph. It also offers improved comfort over its rivals, with a heavy-duty padded backpack pad and a built-in air vent for added cooling in warm weather operation. For those in colder climates, a plate is also included to block the air vent when the cooling function isn't needed.
It might sport an impressive spec sheet, with a retail price of $649.99, it's out of budget for all but the most dedicated home landscaping buyers. Those consumers who can justify the investment — or more likely, commercial buyers who need a capable work tool — are rewarded with a generous warranty. A two-year commercial warranty is standard, or a five-year consumer warranty.