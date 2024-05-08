About The Milwaukee M18 Tools System

It seems like more and more tool brands are making cordless power tool options that share the same battery between tools. Like Ryobi and Makita, Milwaukee has a system that lets you use the same batteries and chargers if they are all part of the same line. For Milwaukee, it's called the M18 system, and this is where you'll find the brand's series of 18V products all under the same roof.

The way it works is you buy a single battery and charger combo one time, and you're able to use it for other products in the same M18 line. This allows you to skip purchasing a future item that comes bundled with a battery and charger and save a good chunk of cash. You'll likely want to buy more than one battery at some point so you can swap in another when your current one dies instead of waiting for it to charge back up. There are a lot of tools within the M18 line. On top of M18, Milwaukee has the M12 and M28 ecosystem, which works the same, except for them using 12-volt and 28-volt batteries, respectively.