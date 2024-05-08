About The Milwaukee M18 Tools System
It seems like more and more tool brands are making cordless power tool options that share the same battery between tools. Like Ryobi and Makita, Milwaukee has a system that lets you use the same batteries and chargers if they are all part of the same line. For Milwaukee, it's called the M18 system, and this is where you'll find the brand's series of 18V products all under the same roof.
The way it works is you buy a single battery and charger combo one time, and you're able to use it for other products in the same M18 line. This allows you to skip purchasing a future item that comes bundled with a battery and charger and save a good chunk of cash. You'll likely want to buy more than one battery at some point so you can swap in another when your current one dies instead of waiting for it to charge back up. There are a lot of tools within the M18 line. On top of M18, Milwaukee has the M12 and M28 ecosystem, which works the same, except for them using 12-volt and 28-volt batteries, respectively.
How do you know what's in the Milwaukee M18 line?
Anything part of Milwaukee's M18 will be indicated by the M18 in its name. You'll commonly see the M18 name included in many best-rated Milwaukee tools lists. For example, the M18 Fuel 1/2 in. Drill/Driver lets you know it's in the ecosystem by the name. There are over 250 products included in the line, so if you're shopping around for something that uses an 18V battery from Milwaukee, chances are very good you'll come across something in the line.
The M18 line is further separated into two tiers — the base M18 and M18 Fuel. The M18 Fuel line upgrades to brushless motors for added durability and efficiency, so it's geared more toward professionals, but regular home DIYers can benefit too. Each product uses an 18V battery, so you don't have to worry about buying different batteries for the two lines.
The M18 Fuel line also has a high-output option called the M18 REDLITHIUM battery that you can purchase if you want something beefier, but it's not required. A step up from the M18 Fuel line is Milwaukee's MX Fuel line, which deals with larger industrial and commercial tools.
Is the M18 line worth it?
If you're building up a tool collection from scratch, the Milwaukee M18 line is worth investing in. While the tools are more expensive than something like Ryobi, you'll take advantage of a lot of added value the more you buy. Once you buy a few batteries, you won't really have to worry about a dead charge, as you can just get another battery off the charger.
Milwaukee tools also have a fair amount of power and reliability included with the purchase. The Fuel line tools tend to have more power, and their motors last longer, but that comes at a higher price. You may notice the tools weigh more, which can contribute to wrist and arm fatigue, but if you plan on using your Milwaukee tools often and for bigger projects, it could still be worth the investment. If you're a basic DIYer who intends to use their tools every now and then, buying the base M18 products is just fine. The nice thing about the M18 line is you can always add to it, with over 250 Milwaukee tools available to you.