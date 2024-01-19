Milwaukee M18 Vs M18 Fuel: What's The Difference?

Milwaukee Tools is celebrating its centennial this year, marking 100 years of producing durable and reliable tools for auto maintenance, woodworking projects, and home improvement. Milwaukee did about $8 billion in sales in 2022, $3 billion more than the entire chain of more than 1,400 Harbor Freight Stores in the US and Canada. Much of Milwaukee's business was in battery-powered tools like drills, impact drivers, and saws, including their M12, M18, and M18 Fuel lines. The numbers in those designations denote the voltage of the batteries, and clearly, the M18 and M18 Fuel tools are more powerful and will run longer than their M12 counterparts, but what is the difference between Milwaukee M18 and M18 Fuel tools?

The biggest difference between M18 and M18 Fuel tools is that most regular M18 tools have traditional brushed motors, while all M18 Fuel tools are built with brushless motors. Brushed motors, as the name indicates, use carbon brushes to convert electromagnetic energy into rotational force, while brushless motors use integrated circuits and Hall effect sensors to perform that same function.

The carbon fibers in brushed motors will become damaged by heat over time and eventually need to be replaced, while brushless motors last longer. But the M18 and M18 Fuel series of tools differ in more than just the construction of their motors.