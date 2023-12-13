Top Rated Milwaukee Power Tools To Build Out Your Home Mechanic Set-Up
Taking your car to a mechanic can get expensive very fast. If you happen to know how to fix your problems yourself, you can save a bunch of cash in the process. Of course, this requires you to have the necessary tools for the job, which can also get quite expensive. The bright side is once you buy the tools, you'll have them for a long time as long as you go for a reliable brand — something that Milwaukee is. The manufacturer has all sorts of tools that can help you become a home mechanic.
Everything on this list can be purchased directly from Home Depot or online, so finding a good Milwaukee power tool shouldn't be difficult to track down. On top of that, these are some of the highest-rated power tools found at the retailer, so you know you're going to be getting a solid product that's worth your money. At the end of this article, we will delve deeper into how and why we chose these products.
M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2 inch
A reliable and lightweight impact wrench is nearly essential when it comes to working on cars. Older cars especially deal with rust, and the Milwaukee cordless impact wrench can make removing rusted bolts and lugnuts a breeze. Even if they aren't rusted, you can use this tool to pop off a tire quickly and get it replaced. It's a very handy tool to have, and it can deliver up to 650 pounds of torque. If you're worried about overtightening, an auto shut-off will prevent that from happening. You can pick up the Milwaukee impact wrench from Home Depot for $249.99, so there's a rather high upfront cost here.
As a way to potentially offset the high price, the user reviews for this power tool are 4.9 out of five based on over 1,800 reviews. This effectively makes it one of Home Depot's highest-reviewed items being sold, and that can deliver good peace of mind if you're on the fence with your purchase. This tool is also part of Milwaukee's 18-volt line, meaning you can use another Milwaukee 18V interchangeable if you have an extra one lying around. If you go deep enough into the ecosystem, you can start saving some money by omitting a battery from your power tool purchase. This tool is covered by a five-year manufacturer's warranty.
M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 300-Lumen LED Stick Light
Working under a car can be very dark, even if you have a jack. Instead of using your phone as a flashlight, you can opt for a light specifically made for the situation. Milwaukee's cordless 300-lumen light greatly brightens up the workspace, and it's very versatile. You're able to bend it to fit your specific needs, and that lets you see into spots that a regular phone flashlight wouldn't otherwise let you. You're also getting 180 degrees of coverage, so a lot of visibility is being given here.
For the light only, you can pick it up for $54.97 from Home Depot. This does mean you'll need to pick up an 18V battery later on, or you can opt to use an existing Milwaukee 18V battery you might have. User reviews come in at 4.7 out of five on Home Depot's website, and many buyers point out how good it is on battery life and how it can be used for more than just car work. For example, this can be an excellent light source in the event of a power outage, provided it was charged up beforehand.
M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-inch Ratchet
Working under the hood of the car means there are going to be plenty of tight fits. Instead of getting worried about how you're going to get something tightened, just pick up the Milwaukee cordless 3/8-inch rachet. The small rachet size allows you to fit into some snug areas that wouldn't be able to be twisted otherwise. It's a very important tool to have if you're doing any sort of car work. This is a 12V battery, so your 18V ones won't work as you see with some of the other items on this list, but you're still part of an ecosystem that allows you to freely swap 12V batteries in and out. It's also lightweight at 1.9 pounds, so you shouldn't feel much stress working with this for long periods.
User reviews on the Home Depot website for this power tool are 4.6 out of five. Customers point out the slim size, making it easy to work in tight spaces, and that's the number one reason you'd want to pick this up to work on a car. Picking this up from Home Depot will set you back $199 if you want a bag and battery included — just the tool will cost $149. A five-year manufacturer's warranty covers the ratchet, while a two-year warranty covers the battery.
M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 7-inch Variable Speed Polisher
If you're finishing up a new paint job on your car, you can likely benefit from having a polisher. Even if you're not doing a full paint job, a polisher can be used to buff out scratches on your car, and that's something you'll want to do if you come across a noticeable one. Milwaukee's cordless speed polisher can be had for $279 at Home Depot. While it's a steeper price than some other items on the list, it's well worth it if you're working a lot with cars.
Milwaukee says you'll be able to get a full polish on your car off a single charge of the 18V battery — the same 18V battery that can be used with other Milwaukee power tools in the M18 line. User reviews for the polisher are 4.7 out of five on Home Depot's website. Buyers point out being cordless as a strong selling point since it allows you to move around your car without worrying about a cord trailing behind. This Milwaukee polisher is backed by a five-year manufacturer's warranty in case something goes wrong.
M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Grease Gun
Having a grease gun for your car is important for maintenance as keeping chains, hinges, and anywhere metal comes into contact with other metal will cut back on wear and tear to your car. Of course, your car will eventually get old and need repairs, but picking up a grease gun can help you prolong it for a while. Milwaukee's cordless grease gun costs $189 but will come without a battery. You can opt for a set with a bundled battery for $248. If you have a spare 12V Milwaukee battery, you can omit the purchase and save some cash.
The user scores for the cordless grease gun are 4.7 out of five on Home Depot's website. There aren't many downsides worth mentioning; the only thing you'll need to be aware of is having a charged battery before using it. Some buyers note the battery lasts quite long, and Milwaukee says it's capable of dispersing up to seven grease cartridges on a single charge.
Why were these power tools chosen?
Everything on this list is a top-rated Milwaukee product that can be found at Home Depot. This means it's easily accessible for anybody looking to build out their collection, as they can be picked up in-store or online. On top of that, most of the products are compatible with other Milwaukee products, so there's a lot of value if you're in the ecosystem. These aren't the five highest-rated products from Milwaukee, however, as that would result in a lot of similar items. We instead offered other suggestions to help build a more well-rounded collection.
Anybody looking to add power tools to their home mechanic set can benefit from the items found here, which apply to both novices and veterans. Milwaukee tools hit a nice sweet spot of reliability and pricing, so you won't be breaking the bank like you would with higher-end brands like Snap-On.