These Are The Most Powerful Gas-Powered Chainsaws Available From Every Major Brand

In the 1920s, soon after Andreas Stihl developed the first electric chainsaw, Emil Lerp introduced a more powerful and robust gas-powered alternative. Ever since, if you own or manage a wooded property, regularly cut large timber into firewood, or need to perform seasonal brush-clearing duties over a large area, a gas-powered chainsaw is one of the most valuable tools that you can have in your arsenal.

The number of brands that produce gas-powered chainsaws is dwindling as advances in battery technology makes convenient cordless electric models a viable option for most occasional chainsawing tasks. However, there is still a requirement for the gas-powered segment, for both domestic and industrial use, as anyone who requires more power, a longer runtime, or who works in the timber of forestry industries, will attest to.

Here, we have identified the major gas-powered chainsaw brands and ranked their most powerful products according to their engine capacity in cubic centimeters (cc). We also used data from the latest surveys conducted by Consumer Reports to rank our picks according to their predicted reliability and owner satisfaction ratings, whenever there were ties between them.