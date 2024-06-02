These Are The Most Powerful Gas-Powered Chainsaws Available From Every Major Brand
In the 1920s, soon after Andreas Stihl developed the first electric chainsaw, Emil Lerp introduced a more powerful and robust gas-powered alternative. Ever since, if you own or manage a wooded property, regularly cut large timber into firewood, or need to perform seasonal brush-clearing duties over a large area, a gas-powered chainsaw is one of the most valuable tools that you can have in your arsenal.
The number of brands that produce gas-powered chainsaws is dwindling as advances in battery technology makes convenient cordless electric models a viable option for most occasional chainsawing tasks. However, there is still a requirement for the gas-powered segment, for both domestic and industrial use, as anyone who requires more power, a longer runtime, or who works in the timber of forestry industries, will attest to.
Here, we have identified the major gas-powered chainsaw brands and ranked their most powerful products according to their engine capacity in cubic centimeters (cc). We also used data from the latest surveys conducted by Consumer Reports to rank our picks according to their predicted reliability and owner satisfaction ratings, whenever there were ties between them.
Prorun PCS214 — 37.2cc engine
With an output of 1.6 horsepower, the Prorun PCS214 may be the least powerful model on this list, but that's not to say it is without its benefits. Its smaller two-cycle engine makes this a compact, relatively lightweight machine that will help alleviate fatigue when working for longer durations. Additionally, its 14-inch bar allows for improved maneuverability, for example, when wielding it for brush clearing or cleaning up storm damage.
The engine is housed in a fully metal frame, making the PCS214 robust and reliable. Its guide bar and saw chain are made by Oregon, producers of commercial-grade chainsaw parts and innovators of the industry-standard Cox-Chipper Chain. Practical features include an easy-start mechanism, an automatic chain oiler, and easy chain tensioning via a side panel. Large bucking spikes provide extra traction for chewing through logs, and it has an inertia-activated chain brake to automatically stop the blade when it kicks back.
As an intermediate chainsaw that is more powerful than its corded and cordless electric counterparts, and is more affordable than most other fossil-fueled models, the Prorun PCS214 occupies a necessary space in the gas-powered market. It would certainly make a good option for those looking for a well-powered, portable machine for lighter-duty yard work, firewood prep, and clearance tasks.
Troy-Bilt TB4620C — 46cc engine
Founded in 1937, Troy-Bilt has its roots in the agricultural industry as the inventor of the first rototiller. It has since gone on to manufacture various garden tools and equipment, notably its range of walk-behind and ride-on lawn mowers, wood chippers, string trimmers, and chainsaws.
Unlike most chainsaw manufacturers, Troy-Bilt only offers gas-powered models in its fairly extensive range. Of these, the TB4620C is the most powerful, with a 46cc engine capacity and a 20-inch blade. Its die-cast construction makes it robust and able to withstand the inevitable knocks and scrapes associated with chainsaw work. Its guide bar is configured for fewer kickbacks, with an inertia-activated safety brake to stop the chain when these do occur. In addition, its automatic bar and chain oiler reduces time spent on maintenance and helps ensure that the unit is always operating at its best.
The Troy-Bilt TB4620C is one of the more affordably-priced chainsaws on this list, and as with most budget products, compromises must be met with regard to features and build-quality. While the brand didn't make it onto Consumer Reports' latest chainsaw survey, there's little to suggest this wouldn't make a perfectly satisfactory purchase for non-commercial chainsawing duties.
Craftsman S205 — 46cc engine
Craftsman is a home-grown U.S. brand that is approaching its centenary year as a manufacturer of quality affordable tools. While lately it has focused on expanding its battery-powered tool selection, Craftsman still recognizes the importance of gas-powered chainsaws and has more than 10 in its range. The S205 is its most powerful with its 46cc, two-cycle engine, as every other model in the craftsman collection has a 42cc capacity.
With its 20-inch blade, the Craftsman S205 is capable of performing occasional heavy-duty felling and clearing tasks, and includes some useful features for a lower-midrange model. Its low-kickback bar and chain facilitate quicker and easier cutting, it has large bucking spikes, and an inertia-activated chain brake. Its wraparound handle allows for better maneuverability, while its cushioned grips reduce vibration and prevent fatigue.
In the latest Consumer Reports survey of gas-powered chainsaws, Craftsman scored highly for its chainsaws' predicted reliability, with a rating of 4 out of 5. However, owner satisfaction ratings were not so generous, with the lowest ranking of 1 out of 5, suggesting that there is room for improvement across the Craftsman gas-powered chainsaw range.
Senix 4QL — 49cc engine
Senix may not be as famous as some companies on this list, but it is founded on solid principles. It strives to create innovative and practical tools, while focusing on creating zero- or no-emission products for the betterment of the environment. Among these is a wide range of corded, cordless, and gas-powered chainsaws, of which the Senix 4QL is its most powerful model.
Unlike many gas-powered chainsaws, the Senix 4QL has a four-cycle engine, which reduces harmful emissions and means users don't have to spend time pre-mixing gas and oil before use. It is also more fuel-efficient than many of its two-cycle counterparts, making this a good choice for the budget-conscious. Features include easy-start operation, an 18-inch Oregon guide bar and chain, an automatic oiler, and a blade cover. Its construction is robust, with a metal frame attached to a tubular steel handle, and it has a chain brake for added safety.
The 4QL in this product's name stands for four-cycle quantitative lubrication, and this means that the chainsaw can be operated at any angle without stalling or leaking oil. This backs up Senix's claim to be an innovative brand that is trying to solve practical problems within its industry. As such, the Senix 4QL is a trailblazing and affordable model that deserves some credit, if only for its unique four-cycle functionality.
Ryobi RY 5020 — 50cc engine
Japanese company Ryobi is a prominent manufacturer of affordable tools, with a large selection of powerful cordless products in its One+ series, in addition to its USB Lithium series of handheld devices that SlashGear recently tested. While its battery-powered chainsaws are perfectly adequate for most cutting duties, Ryobi also offers some more heavy duty gas-powered models, including the RY 5020, to complete its comprehensive range.
The Ryobi RY 5020 has many of the standard features that we have come to expect of mid-range gas-powered chainsaws. These include an anti-kickback guide bar, with a unique T-tip at the end of the blade to facilitate this. It also has automatic chain oiling, and an anti-vibration handle. Some notable features are its tool-free side panel that allows easy access to its chain tensioner for manual adjustment, and the air filter, when it's time for a replacement. One welcome addition is its rugged plastic storage container that'll keep your chainsaw protected from the elements when it's not in use.
While one of Ryobi's key strengths is its family of easily-interchangeable battery products, the RY 5020, with its powerful 50cc two-cycle engine and 20-inch blade, would make a worthy addition to any rural homestead's tool collection. This is an affordable solution best-suited to non-professional use, although it does have the potential to perform heavy-duty tasks when necessary.
Echo CS-4920 — 50.1cc engine
Echo is another Japanese company that has manufactured commercial-grade products for over 70 years. These are all designed in-house, with a keen focus on quality control and innovation. As a result, its flagship CS-4920 model is the lightest chainsaw in its class, and boasts some novel features.
The Echo CS-4920 is available with a choice of a 16-inch, 18-inch, or 20-inch guide bar, and these are interchangeable, making this one of the most versatile products listed here. It includes many standard features, but clearly Echo's design and development team has put a lot of thought into improving them.
For example, its automatic oiler has a clutch mechanism, so it only activates when the blade is rotating, saving on oil usage. Its air filter can be replaced without the use of tools, but it is a pleated design that is built to be extra robust. It also has a momentary stop switch that returns the unit to its "on" position, so you can quickly power back up between cuts, and there is a purge bulb to prime the carburetor, making startup easier.
The Echo CS-4920 is a premium product that is ideal for commercial use or for the serious country dweller. Echo placed among the top three manufacturers on Consumer Reports' latest gas chainsaw survey, and the brand's reputation precedes it. This is undoubtedly an impressive unit with regard to features, performance, and reliability.
Poulan Pro PR5020 — 51cc engine
Claude Poulan was a lumberjack from Louisiana, who was serious about his trade and had some big ideas about how to improve his industry. In 1946, he established the Poulan Saw Co. and developed several successful two-person chainsaws. By the 1950s, a consumer chainsaw market was identified outside of commercial logging, and the company went from strength to strength with the development of its single-handed domestic tools.
Fast forward to today, and Poulan is making chainsaws under ownership of Husqvarna. The PR5020 is part of the Poulan Pro range of premium products for commercial and heavy-duty use, and is the most powerful unit among its limited range of three gas-powered models. Features include a soft start for smooth operation, easy filter and spark plug access, easy chain tensioning using its integrated combi-tool, a 20-inch bar length, and a powerful 51cc two-cycle engine.
In the Consumer Reports survey of over 9,500 chainsaws, Poulan Pro received the lowest scores for both predicted reliability and owner satisfaction, even when pitted against some budget-friendly brands such as Ryobi and Craftsman. Its sibling company, Jonsered (which has since been absorbed into Husqvarna), fared considerably better, suggesting Poulan has some catching up to do to regain its reputation as a veteran manufacturer.
Husqvarna 455 Rancher — 55.5cc engine
No list of chainsaw brands would be complete without mention of Husqvarna. The history of this erstwhile Swedish gun manufacturer dates back as far as the 17th century, although it branched out into bicycles and two-stroke motorcycles before turning its attention to power tools. Nowadays it makes some of the most highly respected products in the industry, including the Husqvarna 455 Rancher.
With a 55.5cc engine that produces a considerable 3.5-horsepower, the 455 Rancher is in the big league of gas-powered chainsaws. This proprietary X-TORQ power unit is the heart of the machine, designed to produce maximum power with fewer emissions and improved fuel economy, wrapped up in an ergonomically optimized casing.
The 455 Rancher has quick start functionality, with a button to purge the carburetor of air before you pull on the soft-sprung cord. An integral centrifugal air cleaning system expels dirt and particles from the mechanism as you work, and there is an adjustable pump for more precise control of the oil flow. This disengages when the engine is idle to preserve oil, and a decompression valve makes restarting easier.
The Husqvarna 455 Rancher may not be the most powerful chainsaw on the market, but it is certainly one of the best, given its many user-friendly features, premium build quality, and unmatched brand reputation. This is further proven by Husqvarna's top-three rating for both reliability and owner satisfaction in the Consumer Reports survey.
Makita EA7900PRZ2 — 79cc engine
Few brands are as influential within their industry as Makita. Established in 1915, the Japanese manufacturer has been producing power tools since 1958, and has been at the cutting edge of industry developments ever since, with an ever-expanding comprehensive range of domestic and commercial products for every conceivable application. The Makita EA7900PRZ2 has a 79cc engine that produces 5.7 horsepower. It would be hard to find a task that would be too great for it to handle, and its performance is buoyed by a range of useful features that assist the worker and maximize its potential.
These features include large bucking spikes for increased productivity, an ergonomic, full-wraparound handle with vibration dampening, a two-point inertia chain brake for improved safety, and easy starting operation with a half-throttle lock. Additionally, the EA7900PRZ2 is easy to clean and service, with a heavy-duty air filter to improve functionality, and a decompression valve reduces force on the cord when starting.
The Makita EA7900PRZ2 is a flagship device from one of the world's top tool manufacturers, and yet Makita didn't feature on the latest Consumer Reports survey. Despite this, few would argue that it is one of the most recognized brands in the industry with a rich history of innovation, and this chainsaw lives up to its reputation as one of the most powerful (and expensive) models that you can buy. It's worth noting that the EA7900PRZ2 is sold as the power head only, and guide bars and blades must be purchased separately.
Stihl MS 661 Magnum — 91.1cc engine
Stihl has been at the forefront of chainsaw manufacture ever since Andreas Stihl patented his first electric chainsaw in 1927, followed two years later by a gas-powered two-person chainsaw. This was a precursor to the single-person chainsaws we know today, and much of the development of the modern iteration can be attributed to Stihl's progressive thinking. It is therefore unsurprising that Stihl is still a major player in the chainsaw industry and widely associated with the best products in the business.
As the name suggests, the MS 661 Magnum is a beast of a machine, with a 91.1cc engine capacity. It produces 7.2 horsepower, making this model significantly stronger than the competition, as a serious professional instrument designed for heavy industrial use. It includes many features that are unique to Stihl, such as the M-Tronic engine management system that monitors performance, dirt buildup, and fuel quality. Also important are the ElastoStart soft starting function, the Quickstop chain braking system, the IntelliCarb system that automatically adjusts fuel ratios, and the Ematic lubrication system that significantly reduces oil consumption.
There are four different configurations of the Stihl MS 661 Magnum available, and each costs significantly more than $1,500, making this one of the most expensive models currently available. It is likely more chainsaw than the average user would ever need, but for those who regularly perform heavy duty tasks, day in, day out, it is one of the best that money can buy. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Stihl was ranked highest in both Consumer Reports' predicted reliability and owner satisfaction surveys, where it received a 5 out of 5 rating.