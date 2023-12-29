These Outdoor Craftsman Tools Could Help Take Your Yard To The Next Level
Few things are more satisfying than looking out your window to a pristine, well-manicured lawn. Not only is it visually appealing, but it gives a sense of accomplishment. It didn't get that way on its own, after all. A lot of hard work goes into cutting the grass, trimming the hedges, pulling weeds, and edging the lawn. If that hard work is what's keeping you from tending to your yard, though, Craftsman has a selection of tools that can make life a little easier and take your yard to the next level.
While you may have grown up simply mowing the lawn as part of your chores, true lawn care is a multistep process that requires care and precision. It's about more than just running a rusty lawn mower over thick patches of grass. Luckily, Craftsman is no stranger to the many facets of creating a beautiful landscape.
Want a lawn you can really marvel over and brag to the neighbors about? Then consider adding some of these Craftsman tools to your landscaping arsenal.
String Trimmers for Cleaning Up Weeds
Weeds. They're the bane of any healthy yard. An overabundance of them, especially taller stalks, can kill grass by blocking out the sun and absorbing the nutrients needed to survive. While a direct dose of chemical weed killer can get the job done, a little maintenance may actually be safer for your yard.
A Craftsman Weedwacker is a helpful tool for cutting back pesky weeds. There are several string trimmers, from the 159cc Wheeled trimmer to the 25cc 2-Cycle Curved Shaft Weedwacker. However, it may be best to go with Craftsman's best-seller, the V20 Brushless RP String Trimmer.
Equipped with a brushless motor and a 20V Lithium Ion battery, the trimmer is a straightforward application in your war against weeds. A two-speed toggle and push-button feed to control the swath size helps you easily tackle jobs in your yard.
At $149, the Craftsman 20-volt Weedwacker offers a lot of value, but if you need to work around a wall or fence, you may want to consider the 17-inch 25cc 2-Cycle Curved Gas Weedwacker for the same price.
Cut Back Hedges with New Hedge Trimmers
Unruly hedges can throw off the aesthetics of your yard, but they're also a nuisance to deal with if you don't have the proper tools. If you're still using hedge shears, it's time to upgrade to Craftsman hedge trimmers. A hedge trimmer gives you better control over the shape and length of your hedges for a more uniform look.
Whereas shears require a lot of effort on your part, especially on larger bushes, a trimmer can get the job done quickly and efficiently. The 23cc 2-Cycle 22-inch Gas Hedge Trimmer is a Craftsman best seller, covering 22 inches of shrubbery and hedges with its stainless steel blade. The durable, 2-cycle full-crank engine powers the blade through up to 1 inch in diameter plant limbs. At $199 for this gas trimmer, you'll enjoy years of beautifully cut, even hedges.
If you need more versatility and a greater range of movement, the 25cc 2-Cycle 22-inch Attachment Capable Gas Hedge Trimmer is another Craftsman best seller. Unlike the standard hedge trimmer, this model offers 135 degrees of movement to hit every angle. You'll spend a little more for this model, but the results justify the $229 price tag.
Perfect the Edge with a Lawn Edger
The finishing touch on the perfect lawn is an edger. The blade or wire of an edger will run between the grass and any pavement, including sidewalks and driveways. It may sound silly at first, but an edger creates a fine, clean line that spruces up the appearance of your lawn and enhances all of your hard work.
Craftsman has two trimmers to consider, and one is far more convenient to use than the other. The 140cc Gas Wheeled Edger resembles a lawnmower with a hazardous side-blade attachment. This $399 lawn tool rolls along nicely, scoring the ground down to 2.25 inches with its 9-inch tri-tip steel blade.
Alternatively, Craftsman sells a hand-held 12-inch Corded String Trimmer/Edger if you don't want anything too bulky or are happy with a narrower line. Best of all, you can swap between trimming and edging with the dual-purpose application. At only $79.98, this option is considerably cheaper, but don't expect as dramatic a line as with the wheeled edger.