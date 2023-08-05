This WD-40 Hack Will Extend The Life Of Your Lawn Mower
During the hot summer months, you're going to be getting a lot of use out of your lawnmower — even a robot one. If you find your mower struggling, there are some ways you can keep it going for a little bit long. If you stay up to date on the maintenance, you might be surprised how long you can go without having to replace it. As it turns out, having a can of WD-40 can come in handy. WD-40 has a lot of uses, and you might not have even thought to use it on your mower.
The next time you're taking a look at it, perhaps to change the blade, bring a can of WD-40 with you. While this product might be best known for being used to loosen knobs that won't turn, it can be used to prolong just about every part of your lawnmower. Whether it's the blades, air filter, or even spark plugs — WD-40 can help.
How WD-40 can prolong your mower's life
If you notice the grass isn't being cut the way it used to, it might be time to clean or replace your blades. If you decide to do that, you'll want to grab your can of WD-40. Give your blades a quick spray from the can, and it will help keep grass from sticking to them in the future. On top of that, it'll also keep rust from creeping in, making them last longer before their next cleaning or replacement. It'll make future maintenance go quicker as you have less to do with it.
Blades aren't the only important part of your mower, so make sure you don't neglect the rest of it. An oil change is recommended after every season, and when you're doing that, you can perform some maintenance around your oil cap. All you'll have to do is give the cap a quick spray to ensure it won't rust or become hard to turn. The same can be done when changing out your air filter. Using WD-40 prevents dust from accumulating around the filter, making your mower run better for longer.
Your spark plugs are also important, and using WD-40 around the area they're in will make future maintenance easier in the same way it does for your oil changes. Nobody wants to deal with hard-to-turn or rusted parts, so taking some time for a quick spray will do wonders for your future self. There's even the bonus of having a can of WD-40 lying around for home maintenance, but don't use it on everything.