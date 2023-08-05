This WD-40 Hack Will Extend The Life Of Your Lawn Mower

If you notice the grass isn't being cut the way it used to, it might be time to clean or replace your blades. If you decide to do that, you'll want to grab your can of WD-40. Give your blades a quick spray from the can, and it will help keep grass from sticking to them in the future. On top of that, it'll also keep rust from creeping in, making them last longer before their next cleaning or replacement. It'll make future maintenance go quicker as you have less to do with it.

Blades aren't the only important part of your mower, so make sure you don't neglect the rest of it. An oil change is recommended after every season, and when you're doing that, you can perform some maintenance around your oil cap. All you'll have to do is give the cap a quick spray to ensure it won't rust or become hard to turn. The same can be done when changing out your air filter. Using WD-40 prevents dust from accumulating around the filter, making your mower run better for longer.

Your spark plugs are also important, and using WD-40 around the area they're in will make future maintenance easier in the same way it does for your oil changes. Nobody wants to deal with hard-to-turn or rusted parts, so taking some time for a quick spray will do wonders for your future self. There's even the bonus of having a can of WD-40 lying around for home maintenance, but don't use it on everything.