We Tried Ryobi's New USB Lithium Tools: Here's What You Should Know Before Buying Them Yourself

Above you'll see a Ryobi USB Lithium battery. On the left, you'll see the USB-C port as it usually appears, and on the right, you'll see the plastic around the USB-C port lit up. Ryobi calls this the battery's "LED fuel gauge." Pressing the battery button (just below the port) lights up the fuel gauge if the battery has a charge — If the device has no charge, the light does not activate.

When the battery is plugged in (with a USB-C cord) the LED indicator flashes while charging and lights up solid when fully charged. This same light stays off if you plug a USB-C cord in and there's an error in the power supply or the USB-C cable itself.

Oddly, there appear to be at least two generations of Ryobi USB Lithium battery — one with a button, and one without. If you're buying a brand new Ryobi USB Lithium battery separate from a device right now, you'll more than likely be getting the one with the button. If you buy one of the very first wave of USB Lithium tools that includes a battery in the package, make sure you check to see if it has the button.

As far as we've been able to tell with the two different sorts of batteries here, there is no difference in charge capacity, speed, or anything else important. It's just that button: you either get it, or you don't.

UPDATE: One other difference between generations here is the second-gen battery is capable of acting as a portable battery pack for your smartphone or smartwatch (or other small device that has a USB-C cord for charging.) The first-gen battery does not have this feature.