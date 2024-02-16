We Tried Ryobi's New USB Lithium Tools: Here's What You Should Know Before Buying Them Yourself
Ryobi has a new "USB Lithium" series of devices and tools available this year, and we've got our hands on a few of the first units here to test. Each of these devices works with a battery that's very different from the Ryobi battery system you probably already know. Ryobi's "One+" battery system can power everything from a leaf blower to a lawnmower. Ryobi's new USB Lithium series are far smaller and are meant to power far less demanding hardware. They're also a bit more versatile, depending on how you look at the situation.
Ryobi's USB Lithium series uses USB-rechargeable batteries that hold far less power than their predecessors — but they also weigh less. And while larger rechargeable battery ecosystems need a charging dock (generally sold separately), Ryobi USB Lithium products only need a USB-C cord. Each of the products we're looking at here comes with a single USB Lithium battery and a USB-C cord in the package (each is classified as a "kit") — so really, you don't need much other than the one kit to get started.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Battery and the button
Above you'll see a Ryobi USB Lithium battery. On the left, you'll see the USB-C port as it usually appears, and on the right, you'll see the plastic around the USB-C port lit up. Ryobi calls this the battery's "LED fuel gauge." Pressing the battery button (just below the port) lights up the fuel gauge if the battery has a charge — If the device has no charge, the light does not activate.
When the battery is plugged in (with a USB-C cord) the LED indicator flashes while charging and lights up solid when fully charged. This same light stays off if you plug a USB-C cord in and there's an error in the power supply or the USB-C cable itself.
Oddly, there appear to be at least two generations of Ryobi USB Lithium battery — one with a button, and one without. If you're buying a brand new Ryobi USB Lithium battery separate from a device right now, you'll more than likely be getting the one with the button. If you buy one of the very first wave of USB Lithium tools that includes a battery in the package, make sure you check to see if it has the button.
As far as we've been able to tell with the two different sorts of batteries here, there is no difference in charge capacity, speed, or anything else important. It's just that button: you either get it, or you don't.
UPDATE: One other difference between generations here is the second-gen battery is capable of acting as a portable battery pack for your smartphone or smartwatch (or other small device that has a USB-C cord for charging.) The first-gen battery does not have this feature.
Ryobi USB Lithium LED Compact Area Light Kit
Ryobi USB Lithium LED Compact Area Light Kit is a handy little lamp. It has a carabiner clip and a simple metal kickstand. It has a few different levels of brightness activated by its power button, and all light from the device is diffused by its plastic protective top layer. This device connects to the Ryobi LINK system for wall storage, if you're already deep in the brand ecosystem.
The light is both dust and water-resistant — we wouldn't go scuba diving with this thing, but walking around in the rain isn't going to cause it any significant harm. Because we're working with such a large battery (compared to other little lamps on the market that use AA or AAA batteries), it can stay lit for a lot longer than you might expect. Ryobi suggests it'll last 52 hours at 3000 lumens of brightness — so far we've not needed to recharge after a couple of days.
When this article is set to be published, the Ryobi USB Lithium USB Compact Area Light Kit is not yet available for sale.
Ryobi USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit has a power button and a single removable accessory called a "crevice tool." In the right-side photo above, you'll see the crevice tool attached to the bottom of the vacuum. This tool effectively channels all the vacuum's suck power into a single small point, allowing you to dip into tight spaces, like the corner of your desk drawer or a particularly difficult-to-reach piece of junk floating around under your keyboard's keys.
Much like the other devices on this list, the Ryobi USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit works with a standard-size Ryobi USB Lithium battery — a battery that slides into the device once you remove its impossible-to-miss battery cap.
This vacuum is extremely basic. It's not made to handle anything larger than your keyboard and is mostly effective at picking up hair and small bits of dust. Don't jump in expecting a miracle.
You'll be able to find this Ryobi USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit for sale for around $49.97 from Ryobi's online shop.
Ryobi USB Lithium 1/4 Ratchet Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium 1/4" Ratchet Kit works two ways. You can use it as a power tool, or you can use it as a regular ol' ratchet. As you might expect, the amount of torque you'll get from this device isn't extraordinary – 10 ft-lbs. when you're holding the trigger down and your battery is fully charged. The device does go reasonably fast, while you're maxed out, at 220 RPM.
But as any power tool has its limits, so too does this unit, while it's relying on power. The good news is, once you're out of power, OR you're working on a project that needs just a bit more oomph, this device defaults back to its most basic form, relying on your arm strength to work with what Ryobi suggests is "over 50 ft-lbs. of manual torque."
Above you'll see the ratchet with its lights on. Up front is a surprisingly bright light that always activates when its trigger is squeezed. You'll certainly never be ratcheting in the dark while this machine has a charge. You'll also notice at the tail end of this tool there's a battery indicator light. Green means good, and red means almost dead.
The Ryobi USB Lithium 1/4" Ratchet Kit can be found in the Ryobi store right about now for approximately $69.97.
Ryobi USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver Kit
This screwdriver set has two names — you might find it listed as a "USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver Kit" or you may find it listed as "Ryobi USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver." As far as we can tell, it's the same product — with or without the "kit" in the title. The one we have has the word "kit" printed on a tag on the top of its case, but the store listing (with the same hardware) has no "kit" listed — maybe because the fact that it's a kit is more than obvious.
In any case, this device is capable of 200 RPM speed with no resistance and is fairly capable of handling any relatively basic task we set before it. This is not the sort of screwdriver you use if you're trying to drill screws into concrete, but it's perfectly capable of handling any sort of craft project, PC building/repair, or teardown you're planning on attempting.
In the box, you'll get three heads — one 1/4" hex (default,) one offset attachment and one right angle attachment. We've not yet found any uses for the offset attachment worth mentioning, but the right angle attachment is great for screwing in screws around corners. Each attachment is easy to remove and change, but strong enough to stay put while in use.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver (Kit) should be available in the Ryobi store online right now for approximately $49. If you're a student living in a dorm, you're a first-time homeowner, or you're looking for the most compact screwdriver on the market that's still capable of handling most everyday jobs, this is it.